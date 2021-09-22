Residential Construction Pushed by Multifamily in August

• Housing Starts increased by 3.9 percent in August to a 1,615,000 unit annual rate. • Housing Permits increased by 6.0 percent in August to a 1,728,000 unit annual rate. Total U.S. housing starts increased by 3.9 percent in August as multifamily starts jumped. Multifamily housing starts increased by 20.6 percent for the month, to a 539,000 unit annual rate. This is the strongest rate for multifamily starts since January 2020. The series is always volatile but it is beginning to look like we have an uptrend in multifamily construction that began last spring. The series is still rangebound since early 2015. Strong demand and rent gains are motivating builders to add units.