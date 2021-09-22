CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residential Construction Pushed by Multifamily in August

• Housing Starts increased by 3.9 percent in August to a 1,615,000 unit annual rate. • Housing Permits increased by 6.0 percent in August to a 1,728,000 unit annual rate. Total U.S. housing starts increased by 3.9 percent in August as multifamily starts jumped. Multifamily housing starts increased by 20.6 percent for the month, to a 539,000 unit annual rate. This is the strongest rate for multifamily starts since January 2020. The series is always volatile but it is beginning to look like we have an uptrend in multifamily construction that began last spring. The series is still rangebound since early 2015. Strong demand and rent gains are motivating builders to add units.

irei.com

Multifamily leasing performance in August exceeds pre-pandemic levels

A strong recovery in multifamily leasing occurred in August 2021, compared not only to the prior year but also to August 2019 (the pre-pandemic baseline), according to the latest report from proptech firm MRI Software. Highlights of the report, based on data from 1 million market-rate units across three consecutive...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

SFR Poised to Be as Prevalent as Multifamily

The single-family rental market was already heating up before the pandemic. Now, it has quickly transformed into one of the top investment asset classes in commercial real estate. With strong demand and institutional capital entering the arena, the single-family rental market is on track to be as prevalent as multifamily.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Boom times for multifamily space?

Demand for multifamily space looks set to soar in the next two years following a slump in the sector during the height of the COVID pandemic, RCN Capital’s chief financial officer Justin Parker has said. A combination of low rates, high construction costs, low inventory, soaring house prices and the...
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

August Starts, Permits Rise: 7 Construction Stocks to Bet on

The Construction sector is currently banking on a positive housing momentum. The recent housing starts data and builders confidence bear testament to the fact. U.S. housing starts inched up in August after a significant drop in July, thanks to an improvement in the construction of multifamily housing units. Building permits also surged to the second-highest level since April. Impressively, U.S. housing starts and building permits came ahead of analysts’ expectations by 3.9% and 6.7%, respectively.
INDUSTRY
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges financing for July Residential’s acquisition of a 1,275-unit multifamily portfolio in Houston

Berkadia announces it has secured financing for July Residential’s acquisition of a 1,275-unit multifamily portfolio of communities located in Houston, Texas. The five assets in the property, all built between roughly 1976 and 1983, are located in the Westwood and Braeswood/Fondren submarkets of Southwest Houston. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg,...
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

US home construction up 3.9% in August after July drop

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. home construction rebounded a better-than-expected 3.9% in August with the strength coming in apartment construction. The August increase left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million units, 17.4% above the pace of a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Housing starts had fallen 6.2% in July.
ORLANDO, FL
GlobeSt.com

Multifamily Housing Starts Rise In August While Single Family Drops

Multifamily housing starts were up strongly in August while single family starts declined, according to a report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau. The multifamily sector, which includes apartment buildings and condos, increased 20.6% to a 539,000 pace while single-family starts decreased...
REAL ESTATE
The Tribune

Greeley commercial construction report for August

The following is a summary of commercial construction permits issued by the city of Greeley’s community development/building inspection department in August:. Three, valued at $1,215,478. Comparison to July:. Two, valued at $100,000. Comparison to August 2020:. Three, valued at $2,050,420. Year-to-day commercial projects:. 18, valued at $120,571,407. August commercial additions...
GREELEY, CO
VISTA.Today

Decade-Long Seller’s Market Pushes Residential Real Estate Prices Up 48 Percent

The Philadelphia-area residential real estate market continues to be rosy for sellers, less so for buyers.Image via Creative Commons. During the past 10 years, home prices in the area residential real estate market have increased by 48 percent. Homes were more likely to sell above their listing price this August than in any of the previous nine Augusts. Michaelle Bond quantified the activity for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ValueWalk

Total Construction Starts Decline In August

Third consecutive monthly decline pushes starts to 11-month low. SALT New York 2021: Wences Casares And Peter Briger On The Macro Case For Bitcoin. At this year's SALT New York conference, Wences Casares, the chairman of XAPO, and Peter Briger, the principal and co-chief executive officer of Fortress Investment Group discussed the macro case for Bitcoin. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more XAPO describes itself as the first digital bank of its kind, which offers the "convenience" Read More.
INDUSTRY
enr.com

ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Falls in August

The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 7.7 in August, according to a member survey performed in the second half of the month. The figure is down by 0.8 months from July’s 8.5-month backlog, and it is 0.3 months lower than the reading in August 2020 of 8 months.
CONSTRUCTION
businessalabama.com

Birmingham Multifamily Community Estelle Construction Completed

The Estelle, a multifamily development in Birmingham, built by Dobbins Group and Capstone Building Corp. Dobbins Group LLC and Capstone Building Corp. have completed the Estelle, a $45.6 million multifamily development in Birmingham. Located at 100 Wildwood Circle, the Estelle is made up of 300,000 square feet, with 280 units in…
CONSTRUCTION
pelicanpostonline.com

41 Residential Building Permits issued by City of Gonzales from June-August

Residential construction permitting in the City of Gonzales has slowed to half its early 2021 issuance over the last three months. Averaging 27.5 permits per month in the first half of the year, 41 residential permits were issued from June 1-August 31, 14.67 per month. Added up it comes to $9,661,379 worth of construction (an average home cost of $235,643).
GONZALES, LA
ncconstructionnews.com

Monthly construction input prices inch lower in August, but are still elevated year over year, says ABC

Construction input prices declined 0.6% in August compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released Sept. 10. Nonresidential construction input prices fell 0.4% for the month.Despite the monthly decline, construction input prices are still 20.8% higher relative to a year ago. Nonresidential construction input prices expanded 21.6% during that period. The price of natural gas has experienced the largest year-over-year increase, rising 132.2%, followed by the aggregate price of steel mill products, which increased 123.1%. Iron and steel prices have nearly doubled over the past year, increasing 95.2%. The prices of unprocessed energy materials and crude petroleum were also up, rising 79.2% and 74.8%, respectively.
CONSTRUCTION

