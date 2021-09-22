GM to Invest $50 Million in Nonprofit Programs That Increase Economic Opportunity

The impact of COVID-19 and the widespread disruption of the past 18 months has created what one friend of mine refers to as the existential crisis that the entire world had to go through at once. Yet, for many of us, the pandemic forced us to reflect on what is essential and important in our lives, an element of what psychologists call post-traumatic growth. It offered an opportunity to assess and rethink how we spend our time. This is also true for organizations in our community – big and small, for-profit and nonprofit.

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO