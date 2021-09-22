CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

GM to Invest $50 Million in Nonprofit Programs That Increase Economic Opportunity

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – General Motors today announced it will invest $50 million into Detroit-based nonprofit programs that expand access to education and employment opportunities and strengthen city neighborhoods. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the City of Detroit, is part of GM’s strategy to promote sustainable solutions through projects that help Detroiters learn, work and thrive.

AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
rubbernews.com

GM exec: Virtual design should be seen as opportunity

DETROIT—Zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion—these are just a few of the lofty goals that General Motors believes can be achieved as it considers an engineering and design future filled with virtuality, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. With its own stated mantra of the dissemination of tire knowledge, the...
CARS
siliconangle.com

GM invests $300M in Chinese autonomous vehicle startup Momenta

General Motors Co. today announced a $300 million investment in Momenta, a China-based autonomous vehicle startup that raised a separate $500 million funding round only a few months ago. GM said that the investment will help accelerate the development of self-driving technology for future vehicles it plans to introduce in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GM Invests $300M In China's Self Driving Startup

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) would invest $300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta to develop self-driving technologies for China's future models,. The Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) backed startup holds a permit for gathering high-definition maps in China, a vital tool in autonomous driving technologies, Reuters reports. Momenta...
CHINA TOWNSHIP, MI
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Nonprofits 2021: Guest commentary: Post-traumatic growth: An opportunity for the nonprofit sector

The impact of COVID-19 and the widespread disruption of the past 18 months has created what one friend of mine refers to as the existential crisis that the entire world had to go through at once. Yet, for many of us, the pandemic forced us to reflect on what is essential and important in our lives, an element of what psychologists call post-traumatic growth. It offered an opportunity to assess and rethink how we spend our time. This is also true for organizations in our community – big and small, for-profit and nonprofit.
CHARITIES
just-auto.com

GM makes Oculii investment to improve radar vision

General Motors has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a US-based startup attempting to improve the performance of radar sensors for use in automated driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The news comes shortly after Oculii’s May 2021 funding round where it raised $55 million from a range of OEM and Tier 1 suppliers including Hella. The startup already holds nearly a dozen patents in the field of radar sensing.
BUSINESS
Mary Barra
Mike Duggan
wosu.org

Columbus Investing $3.5 Million To Help Cost Of Childcare Programs, Hiring Workers

Columbus is directing $3.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to local childcare centers, to boost hiring and reduce costs for lower-income families. City leaders point to recent research suggesting lack of childcare is one of the biggest barriers preventing workers from returning to the labor force. The city will put half a million dollars toward hiring incentives, so providers have the staffing to welcome more kids.
COLUMBUS, OH
riverbender.com

Charter Announces $30 Million Spectrum Community Assist Initiative To Revitalize Local Community Centers And Invest In Job Training Programs

ST. LOUIS – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the launch of Spectrum Community Assist, a $30 million, a five-year philanthropic initiative to revitalize community centers in rural and urban areas, and invest in job training programs in underserved communities across the company’s 41-state footprint. By 2025, Charter will improve 100...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
corpmagazine.com

Mastercard Invests $5 Million in Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Drive Innovation and Economic Inclusion

Mastercard announced this week grants totaling $5 million to two Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Morehouse College and Spelman College, to develop the Center for Black Entrepreneurship. The CBE will further the development of cutting-edge entrepreneurial programming, thought leadership, networking and academic and mentorship opportunities for aspiring Black entrepreneurs. The...
COLLEGES
just-auto.com

GM invests in radar specialist Oculii

General Motors’ venture capital arm has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a US startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars, Oculii co-founder Steven Hong told the Reuters news agency. GM can use Oculii’s low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars and scale up its...
BUSINESS
WOOD

GM to invest $50M in Detroit education, jobs, neighborhoods

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors plans to invest $50 million by 2025 to help improve access to education in Detroit, employment opportunities and city neighborhoods. The automaker said Tuesday that it is working with the city on the initiative and that the funding will go through Detroit-based nonprofits. Grants announced...
DETROIT, MI
NJ Spotlight

Webinar to explain Ida grant program for businesses, nonprofits

Businesses and nonprofits interested in applying for state grants in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida can register for an informational webinar that takes place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. It is being hosted by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and New Jersey Business & Industry Association, in partnership with other business organizations.
NEW JERSEY STATE
