GM to Invest $50 Million in Nonprofit Programs That Increase Economic Opportunity
DETROIT – General Motors today announced it will invest $50 million into Detroit-based nonprofit programs that expand access to education and employment opportunities and strengthen city neighborhoods. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the City of Detroit, is part of GM’s strategy to promote sustainable solutions through projects that help Detroiters learn, work and thrive.www.corpmagazine.com
