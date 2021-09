An empty home is a vulnerable home. In fact, most burglary-related crimes happen during the day when no one's home, and according to Johnathan Frisk, an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, you're not the only one who doesn't want a confrontation. Frisk says intruders typically don't want resistance, either. Before leaving for an extended summer vacation -- or even a short weekend road trip -- you might want to try a few of the best practices and tips we've compiled based on our research and expert input because there's nothing worse than interrupting your trip to deal with an invasion or coming home after vacation to a burglarized home.

