Iain Henderson has argued that Warren Gatland didn’t select players based on their form during the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa. Ireland and Ulster lock Henderson toured with the Lions for a second time this summer, although the 29-year-old is yet to win a test cap for the touring side, as Alun Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje, Tadhg Beirne and Adam Beard were all selected ahead of him in the second row against the Springboks.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO