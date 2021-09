Peaches is a sweet momma cat who has seen her kittens head off to their forever homes, and is now patiently waiting on her very own happily-ever-after at Providence Animal Center, in Media. She is described as calm, curious and sweet by her good friends at PAC. She loves to take naps in the windowsill, get gentle chin scratches and exploring the space around her. Walk in to meet her at Providence Animal Center soon. She might be your purr-fect match. Peaches is the packaged deal- she is spayed, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. If you would like to support a pet in Providence Animal Center’s care, like Peaches, consider making a donation from their Amazon Wish List at ProvidenceAC.org/WishList.

MEDIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO