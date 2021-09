Pep Guardiola has explained why he berated both Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish during Manchester City’s Champions League win over RB Leipzig.The manager was visibly angry with the attacking pair, who both scored as Manchester City survived a free-scoring encounter 6-3.Guardiola revealed that he was unhappy with the way in which Mahrez and Grealish went about their defensive work.“We spoke in half-time about the way we have to do it and they didn’t do it,” Guardiola explained to BT Sport. “Fights happen.“[Leipzig] are so good, they make four players in the build up to attract you behind the holding midfielders...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO