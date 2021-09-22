CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week 6 Victory Formation

By DONOVAN STEWART Main Street Preps
mainstreet-nashville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestwood is the fourth Tennessee high school to have an interim head football coach this season as Orentheus Taylor has resigned. “I recently informed the administration at Westwood High School that I would be stepping down from my position as teacher and head football coach. Wins and losses tend to garner the spotlight in today's game, but I have always prided myself on being a coach that focused on building character and developing young athletes into young men,” Taylor said.

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

mainstreet-nashville.com

No. 1 Oakland storms back, holds on to beat No. 2 Lipscomb Academy

MURFREESBORO – Eric Taylor provided the stop Oakland needed at exactly the right time during Thursday night’s game against Lipscomb Academy. With a 29-21 lead and Lipscomb Academy threatening to score from the 2-yard line with 3.6 seconds left, Oakland defensive coordinator Stephen Jackson called for an edge blitz from Taylor.
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Summit turns tide on Beech in rout

SPRING HILL -- Football coaches have said the difference in a football game comes down to about three or four plays. On Friday night, three of those plays came within 90 seconds of halftime for host Summit. The Spartans used a Brady Pierce touchdown catch, a John Dippold interception and...
FOOTBALL
State
Tennessee State
mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville Christian topples Davidson Academy behind Strickland’s big night

Attempting to tackle Nashville Christian senior Josh Strickland Jr. wasn’t a good idea on Friday night, especially if the end zone was anywhere in sight. The running back did his best Derrick Henry impression during a 42-27 win at Davidson Academy – sparing defenders by spinning away from them at times, but also trucking would-be tacklers at the goal line on at least two occasions.
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Pope Prep wins shootout against BGA

HENDERSONVILLE — Fans in attendance for Pope John Paul II’s homecoming tilt with BGA were in for a treat Friday night as the two teams combined for 94 points, 976 yards, and 80 first downs. Outscoring BGA 28-14 in the second half, Pope Prep held on for a 59-35 final,...
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Blackman defeats Antioch on 'Senior Night'

Winning cures all as evidenced by Blackman ending a three-game losing streak on Friday night with a 59-8 win over Antioch. It was “Senior Night” at the "Inferno," and the Blaze did not disappoint, jumping out to an early 15-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Blackman Head Coach expressed how proud he was of his team—especially his seniors.
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Unbeaten Oakland tightens grip on top spot in Main Street Preps rankings

Oakland solidified the top spot in the Main Street Preps Top 25 rankings with its 29-21 victory over No. 2 Lipscomb Academy last Thursday. The Patriots used a 200-yard, two-touchdown performance from Georgia commitment Jordan James to rally for a marquee win against the Mustangs. Oakland has held steady at No. 1 since the preseason.
FOOTBALL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Dominant second half carries Fairview past White House Heritage

The Fairview Yellow Jackets traveled to White House Heritage on Friday for a pivotal Region 6-3A matchup. After trailing at the half, Fairview scored 27 unanswered points to come away with a 33-14 road victory. Layden Grant led the way for the Yellow Jackets with a big night, rushing for...
FOOTBALL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Independence uses explosive plays to pull away from East Nashville

NASHVILLE – Friday’s game between Independence and East Nashville was close for three quarters. But the visiting Eagles used three long touchdowns to pull away in the fourth for a 40-18 win at East Nashville. “We were able to break this thing free in the second half and that’s a...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreet-nashville.com

Big-play defense helps Eastern Illinois stop Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE — Bryce Dewberry returned a fumble 90 yards for a pivotal touchdown, and Eastern Illinois went on to defeat Tennessee Tech 28-14 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Saturday. Midway through the fourth quarter, Tennessee Tech drove inside the 10-yard line looking to tie the score. With 2nd-and-goal...
ILLINOIS STATE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Jackson's pick helps E. Kentucky secure win over Austin Peay

RICHMOND, Ky. — Parker McKinney threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, and Matthew Jackson's late interception helped Eastern Kentucky beat Austin Peay 35-27 on Saturday. Jackson picked off Draylen Ellis at midfield with 57 seconds left and returned the ball to EKU's 9-yard line, and the Colonels (2-2)...
KENTUCKY STATE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville Banner front page on Sept. 23, 1946

Editor’s note: Main Street Nashville reprints some of the best front pages from the Nashville Banner, an afternoon newspaper that published from 1876 to 1998. The pages are courtesy of the Nashville Public Library, Nashville Banner Collection. 75 YEARS AGO IN THE. NASHVILLE BANNER. The slaying of a young woman...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreet-nashville.com

Reynolds, Charlotte hold off MTSU 42-39

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chris Reynolds punched the ball four straight times up the middle to score the insurance touchdown with a leap over the pile from the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter, and Charlotte fended off Middle Tennessee 42-39 in a Conference USA slugfest Friday night. The touchdown...
CHARLOTTE, NC

