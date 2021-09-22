The Week 6 Victory Formation
Westwood is the fourth Tennessee high school to have an interim head football coach this season as Orentheus Taylor has resigned. “I recently informed the administration at Westwood High School that I would be stepping down from my position as teacher and head football coach. Wins and losses tend to garner the spotlight in today's game, but I have always prided myself on being a coach that focused on building character and developing young athletes into young men,” Taylor said.www.mainstreet-nashville.com
