Cisco Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure

The Cisco DNA Expansion Pack is a more flexible way to purchase Cisco ISE, Cisco DNA Spaces, Secure Network Analytics (Stealthwatch), ThousandEyes and other licenses, appliances, and services all in one convenient “point and click” ordering menu. Just as you look forward to the latest expansion pack for your favorite video game to help you level up and get the most out of your investment, the Cisco DNA Expansion Pack will enhance your Cisco DNA solutions experience in areas such as SD-Access, Zero Trust solutions, Encrypted Traffic Analytics (ETA), location analytics, and assurance. You can add the pack to your Cisco DNA software licenses and choose the license count and options that fit your needs.

