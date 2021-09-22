Cisco Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure
We are excited to announce that Gartner has again recognized Cisco as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Cisco SD-WAN solutions enable customers to deliver a secure, predictable digital experience for today’s hybrid workforce, build dynamic, smart workspaces, and secure multi-cloud environments, accelerating the transition to a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)-enabled architecture.blogs.cisco.com
