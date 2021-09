Today is an exciting day—our partner Qwilt just announced a new round of funding from Cisco Investments. Two years ago, Cisco and Qwilt set forth on a journey to jointly solve a growing pain point shared by all Communication Service Providers (CSP): delivering ever-increasing volumes of media and web content without overwhelming their networks. Using a modern, global content delivery platform with cache nodes inside the carrier network, we are now in a position to cost-effectively deliver an unprecedented level of quality at scale, in partnership with select carriers across the world. Our CAPEX-free model combined with a direct revenue share allows CSPs to maximize operational efficiency with very little business or financial risk while participating more actively in the content delivery value chain.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO