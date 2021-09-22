Yamaha is First Marine Outboard Manufacturer to Place Maintenance Certifications on Florida’s CAPE Funding List

As outboards evolve with each passing year, so too has the know-how of mechanics that service these increasingly powerful behemoths. Years ago, I knew a couple of brothers who ran an outboard repair shop in the little Adirondack town I grew up in. Locally known as “the Pine brothers,” each one of them sported a portly physique, wire-rim glasses, suspenders, a cheery face and a bald head. And both were bachelors, not least of all, perhaps, because both were head-over-heels in love with gasoline-fired, two-stroke internal combustion engines. If you had a seemingly unsolvable problem with an outboard—or a lawnmower, go-kart, chainsaw or whatever—these guys could fix it. They were talented and perpetually busy. Two-stroke gas engines back then were all pretty much the same, despite size and application. Almost everything had a carburetor, as well as a host of other components that were, in many cases, virtually interchangeable. If a good mechanic could fix one, he could fix ‘em all.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO