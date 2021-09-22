Yamaha is First Marine Outboard Manufacturer to Place Maintenance Certifications on Florida’s CAPE Funding List

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleKENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Florida Board of Education announced the post-secondary school Career and Professional Education (CAPE) funding list for the 2021/2022 academic year this August. That list now includes Yamaha Marine University’s Maintenance Certifications, a first among marine outboard manufacturers and a strong incentive for technical schools to offer Yamaha outboard training courses to students.

