Yamaha is First Marine Outboard Manufacturer to Place Maintenance Certifications on Florida’s CAPE Funding List
KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Florida Board of Education announced the post-secondary school Career and Professional Education (CAPE) funding list for the 2021/2022 academic year this August. That list now includes Yamaha Marine University’s Maintenance Certifications, a first among marine outboard manufacturers and a strong incentive for technical schools to offer Yamaha outboard training courses to students.www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0