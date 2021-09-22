CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

W.A. Production launches Free EDM Vital Presets

rekkerd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.A. Production has released its new sound pack Free EDM Vital Presets, a collection of 50 presets for the Vital wavetable synthesizer. The Vital synth is quickly becoming a new best friend for music producers, and we’ve been having a ton of fun creating unique, mind-bending sounds with it. One great thing about the Vital synth is that there is a fully functional free version, but it doesn’t come with many presets. Not to worry, because we’re giving you a fantastic new selection of Vital presets to boost your collection and get inspired — absolutely FREE!

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production launches Heat by 22Bullets Remix Contest

W.A. Production has announced its 2021 HEAT Contest in collaboration with DJ Mag Top 100 artist 22Bullets. You are invited to create a track using contest stems created by 22Bullets (free download) for a chance to win the grand prize including a 1-hour live call with 22 Bullets, $200 USD cash and $100 USD voucher, Deluxe Vocal Bundle, Titan EDM Bundle 2, and the newly released Heat plugin + bonus sounds.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Save 77% on bundle of InstaScale and InstaChord by W.A. Production

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the InstaSeries Bundle, offering a 77% discount on the bundle comprising W.A. Production’s popular InstaChord and InstaScale MIDI processing plugins. We’ve combined our most powerful resources InstaScale and InstaChord into one fantastic package. Now with ease, you can access the missing link in...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

MIDIQ & Biggifier Bundle by W.A. Production on sale for $20 USD

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a two week promotion on the MIDIQ & Biggifier Bundle, offering an 80% discount on the collection of audio plugins by W.A. Production. MIDIQ is an innovative MIDI sequence generator for both studio and live applications, featuring a unique and highly interactive user interface. Generating near-limitless chord sequence possibilities, MIDIQ uses a simple pattern language for the definition of repeating chords.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Rekkerd Exclusive: Get Titan EDM Bundle 3 by W.A. Production for FREE!

We’ve teamed up with our friends at W.A. Production to give you the chance to grab a huge collection of sounds totally for free for the next few weeks!. Titan EDM Bundle 3 contains a total of 8 sound packs with 76 construction kits, 277 synth presets for Sylenth1, Spire and Massive, and a large variety of loops and one shots, alongside an audio tutorial course.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Product#W A#Presets#Absolutely Free#W A Production#Vital#Fresh New Tunes#Fx
BBC

Tesco launches new refillable shopping with 88 products

Tesco supermarket has launched a new zero-waste shopping service where, unlike other competitor schemes, customers will not have to provide their own containers. The service will be available at 10 stores in eastern England, offering a range of popular products including some of Tesco's own-brand items. We went along to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Birmingham Star

WLTH launches a range of premium natural products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): New age wellness and nutrition brand WLTH-We Love To Heal, is all set to take the holistic health and wellness market by a storm with the launch of its scientifically formulated, adaptogenic herbal supplements. WLTH's celestial elixirs intend to make daily wellness regimens easier...
HEALTH
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production releases Future Rave Avalanche sound pack at intro offer

W.A. Production has released its new sound pack Future Rave Avalanche, a collection of loops, one shots, synth presets for Spire and Serum, and more. Drenched in reverb and packing a powerful punch, Future Rave is a genre that can fill even the largest spaces. But to do so, you need the best quality sounds, processed and ready for the main stage — and that’s just what you’ll get in What About: Future Rave Avalanche from W. A. Production!
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

MKSensation Xtreme virtual instrument by Gospel Musicians on sale at 50% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a promotion on the MKSensation Xtreme instrument plugin by Gospel Musicians, offering a 50% discount on the live gigging/bread and butter module for professional live gigging musicians. The 51GB instrument library represents the highest quality and the most accurate sampled representation of the classic MKS-20...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
rekkerd.org

Black Rooster Audio releases OmniTec-67A vintage tube preamp plugin

Black Rooster Audio has released a new audio plugin inspired by the acclaimed Altec 1567A vintage tube mixer. OmniTec-67A is designed to add saturation, harmonics, and subtle distortion to your vocal, bass, and drum tracks. The OmniTec-67A vintage tube preamp turns even the most sterile of signals into a rich-sounding...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Overloud launches Gem Modula classic modulation plugin suite

Overloud has released the latest edition to their Gems series of mixing/mastering plugins. Gem Modula emulates classic modulation units such as the Dimension D, Solina Ensemble and SPX90. The Gem MODULA includes three of the most iconic modulation units in a single plugin. In addition to offering the most faithful...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Audiolatry releases Upright Piano free virtual piano instrument for Windows

Audiolatry has announced the release of a new virtual piano instrument plugin. The Upright Piano features the sounds of a sampled Kawai upright piano. With its 2 velocity layers and its sharp and fuzzy sound, this plugin is ideal for simple dark and sad melodies, suitable for genres such as Lo-Fi Hip Hop, Chillout, Future Pop, etc.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Overloud releases Gem Mod modulation plugins, free for a limited time!

Overloud has announced the release of its new Gems series audio plugin inspired to the legendary Dimension 320 modulation unit. The Dimension unit offers a very soft and organic modulation. It was the go-to unit for vocals in the 80s and 90s but it can also be used on a full mix to increase the space perception without adding reverb. Its input section has a very musical harmonic generation when pushed into saturation.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Spektralisk launches Xebra soundset for u-he Zebra synthesizer

Spektralisk has announced the release of a new sound library for the Zebra software synthesizer instrument by u-he. Xebra features 171 sounds and 32 wavesets. Included content is designed to inspire you to create your own sounds by using the included wavetables and template patches. Apart from that there are additional patches derived from the templates and lot more sounds only found in full version.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Premaster Toolkit Bundle: Reference 2, DynOne & AVA LegacyQ

Plugin Boutique has launched the Exclusive Bundles+ series Premaster Toolkit Bundle, a collection of 3 audio tools at nearly 40% off the regular price. Introducing the Premaster Toolkit Bundle, three cutting edge tools to get your mixdowns over the line and at industry standard before sending to mastering. The Premaster Toolkit Bundle combines 3 world-class FX plugins from Mastering The Mix, Leapwing Audio and Harrison Consoles.
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Audio Brewers releases Piano Toy for Native Instruments Kontakt

Audio Brewers has released a new Kontakt instrument library featuring the sounds of a toy piano recorded, mixed and delivered in Ambisonics and stereo. In our search for perfecting the craft of Sampling, we are extremely proud to present ‘Piano Toy’ a small instrument made huge, thanks to our dedication and innovative techniques in recording, mixing, and developing Sample Libraries.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Toontrack releases Upright EBX expansion pack for EZbass

Toontrack has announced the release of the much-requested Upright EBX expansion for the company’s popular bass software EZbass. The expansion features the sounds of a meticulously captured acoustic upright bass, recorded using an onboard piezo pickup as well as five different microphone configurations. Double-bass, standup bass, contrabass, bass fiddle, violone...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Jamahook AI sound-matching VST/AU plugin updated to v1.6

The Jamahook team has announced that its plugin that analyzes your audio and suggests new samples to work with your existing material, has just been updated to version 1.6. This update sees over 20,000 new samples added to the Jamahook’s sound library, the ability to favorite samples in the plugin for later use, new sample partners and more. You can also now use Jamahook matching algorithm to sound match your favorite songs directly from YouTube or any other audio URL.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Save 30% on Krotos flagship Sound Design Bundles

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on Krotos, offering three of its flagship sound design bundle products at a 30% discount for a limited time. Our custom bundles offer the best value and give you the most flexible, efficient and creative workflows by combining our plugin catalogue with additional Sound Effects libraries at 30% savings. With three tiers available, choose a package suitable for your needs and budget.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Acustica Audio releases Silver reverb plugin suite at intro offer

Acustica Audio has announced the releases of Silver, a suite of Acqua plugins (VST/VST3, AU and AAX) consisting of 3 free players dedicated to emulating reverbs of physical spaces and sampled equipment. All of us would like to use natural physical spaces for reverberation because they sound more natural, as...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Angel Strings Vol. 2 for Kontakt by Auddict on sale at 65% OFF

VST Buzz has launched a two-week promotion on the Angel Strings Vol. 2 library by Auddict, offering a 65% discount on the Kontakt instrument that explores specialized string articulations and various orchestral textures. “Angel Strings Vol.2” features a playing style often heard in orchestral music, but never before featured in...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy