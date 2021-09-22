W.A. Production launches Free EDM Vital Presets

W.A. Production has released its new sound pack Free EDM Vital Presets, a collection of 50 presets for the Vital wavetable synthesizer. The Vital synth is quickly becoming a new best friend for music producers, and we’ve been having a ton of fun creating unique, mind-bending sounds with it. One great thing about the Vital synth is that there is a fully functional free version, but it doesn’t come with many presets. Not to worry, because we’re giving you a fantastic new selection of Vital presets to boost your collection and get inspired — absolutely FREE!