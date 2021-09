NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Georgetown County Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Howard Auditorium, 1610 Hawkins St., Georgetown, SC. The public hearing is to receive public input in conjunction with the following ordinance: Ordinance No. 21-24 - An Ordinance to amend the Future Land Use Map (FLU) for a parcel located at 3138 Ocean Highway, in Georgetown County, identified as TMS #04-0418-011-00-00, from Low Density Residential to Medium Density Residential. Any person wishing to speak to the ordinance may attend the meeting and will be heard. Copies of the ordinance may be obtained from Theresa E. Floyd, Clerk to Council, 716 Prince St., Georgetown, SC 29440. GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA s/Louis R. Morant, Chair Georgetown County Council AD#1960917.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO