Pets on Parade in Brooklyn Center

Take your pet out for an afternoon of fun and games at Kylawn Park in Brooklyn Center. It’s Pets on Parade! Bring your four-legged friends for local pet resources and a costume parade. Pets should be leashed the whole time and up-to-date on vaccinations. Pets on Parade is Saturday, October 9 from 1 to 3pm at Kylawn Park, with the costume parade starting at 2pm. It’s preferred that participants register for the costume parade at http://webtrac.cityofbrooklyncenter.org.