Astronomy

Mars may just be too small for surface water

By Talia Ogliore-WUSTL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have come up with a new reason for a lack of liquid water on the surface of Mars: The red planet may be just too small to hold onto large amounts of water. Water is essential for life on Earth and other planets, and scientists have found ample evidence of water in Mars’ early history. Remote sensing studies and analyses of Martian meteorites dating back to the 1980s posit that Mars was once water-rich, compared with Earth. NASA’s Viking orbiter spacecraft—and, more recently, the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers on the ground—returned dramatic images of Martian landscapes marked by river valleys and flood channels.

Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Flying dragon’ may have existed in Chile, scientists find

Scientists have found evidence a “flying dragon” - known to have roamed the skies of the northern hemisphere - also set foot in Chile. The dinosaur belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160 million years ago.A fossil of this so-called flying dragon has been discovered in the Atacama Desert in the South American country.It is the first time evidence of the Jurassic-era reptile - which had a long tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth - has been found in the southern hemisphere. The fossil in Chile was discovered by Osvaldo Rojas, the director of...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Nine Finally Found? What New Observations Reveal

Astronomers had been on the hunt for the ninth planet of the Solar System for quite a while. Pluto lost that status a long time ago, in 2006 when it was downgraded only to the state of a dwarf planet. But scientists suspect for a few years that there has...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

See the surface of Mars in 3D thanks to the Ingenuity helicopter

On its 13th flight, the Ingenuity helicopter skimmed low over the surface of Mars, imaging one particular area of rock. Unlike previous flights, which had covered multiple targets over larger areas, this flight was to investigate one target in-depth — and now NASA has released a 3D image from that flight, showing a portion of the South Seítah region of the Jezero Crater.
ASTRONOMY
Rebel Yell

an unknown object hit the planet

An unidentified object struck the planet Jupiter on Tuesday, September 14. In fact, the information was announced by various observers. According to the details that have been provided about this phenomenon, the new impact would have taken place on September 13, 2021 at 10:39:30 pmUT, that is, on September 14 at 12:39:30 am, time of Paris. The phenomenon has been observed by scientists in several countries.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Hubble peered through dust and gas to capture this dazzling globular cluster

This week’s image from the beloved Hubble Space Telescope shows a dazzling array of stars, squeezed into a group known as a globular cluster. This is a dense collection of stars held together by gravity, forming a roughly spherical shape and composed of hundreds of thousands or even millions of stars.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Press

NASA wants to harvest water on moon and Mars, and Virginia Tech team thinks it can help

Deep beneath Mars’ red clay surface lie ancient oceans now frozen into ice sheets. Earth’s moon has hidden water deposits, too — pockets embedded deep inside its rocks. It’s the kind of liquid treasure scientists at NASA hope to one day mine using specialized drilling tools on the moon or Mars. As NASA looks for new technology to use in space, the agency is mining a different treasure to help ...
ASTRONOMY

