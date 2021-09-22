Mars may just be too small for surface water
Researchers have come up with a new reason for a lack of liquid water on the surface of Mars: The red planet may be just too small to hold onto large amounts of water. Water is essential for life on Earth and other planets, and scientists have found ample evidence of water in Mars’ early history. Remote sensing studies and analyses of Martian meteorites dating back to the 1980s posit that Mars was once water-rich, compared with Earth. NASA’s Viking orbiter spacecraft—and, more recently, the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers on the ground—returned dramatic images of Martian landscapes marked by river valleys and flood channels.www.futurity.org
