CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Is It Time for Teachers to Stop Handing Out Homework in East Texas?

By Billy Jenkins
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a serious debate that is taking place on social media and I would love to hear your opinion on this topic. For most of us homework was just something that was standard, it was work from our school teacher to help enforce the things they taught us during the school day. But many parents believe that it's time to do away with homework all together. So, my question to you is, should teachers in East Texas stop handing out homework to their students moving forward?

1073kissfmtexas.com

Comments / 0

Related
107-3 KISS-FM

Zombies And Circus Freaks Will Invade This Tyler Car Wash

Halloween 2020 was reinvented and reimagined last year because of the pandemic. A lot of fun and new creations came from the lockdowns and social distancing and one of those fun creations looks like it's here to stay. At Halloween, we usually get our scares from going and standing in...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Whitehouse Police Department Hosting Free Event for National Night Out

There is no doubt that we have some fantastic law enforcement officers here in East Texas. And it's impressive to see all that the different departments do to give back while connecting with their communities. Another perfect example of this is the White House Police Department inviting people to join them for a free family friendly event taking place on 'National Night Out'.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas May Miss Out on Its Fall Foliage Peak

Texas trees are well-known procrastinators, so we have plenty of time before the autumn leaves reach their peak in early November. We have to ask though; do the leaves here actually turn to a pretty orange and brown, or do they simply turn a lighter shade of green and fall off?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
107-3 KISS-FM

Protect Yourself, Gilmer PD Offering Women’s Basic Handgun Course

Going shooting can be a lot of fun, and let's be honest no one ever wants to use a firearm to protect themselves. Hopefully, you're never in a situation when you need a firearm to defend yourself. But if you ever find yourself in that position you will want to know what to do, and practice makes perfect. That's why I thought it was so important to pass along the details regarding the Gilmer Police Department hosting a FREE Women's Basic Handgun Course that is open to the public.
GILMER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Watch an Excellent Tour of Abandoned East Texas Ammunition Plant

I had no idea this existed in East Texas, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant. It is nothing more than forest with decaying concrete today, but in it's heyday, it produced TNT and other military equipment during World War II and for years after that. Let's take a look at the history of this abandoned facility and how it's providing another necessity today.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

‘Pop’ of Pop Watch Was Left A Generous Gift at Longview Mexican Restaurant

The world needs more generous people like the fans of the very popular online character known as 'Pop'. If you're not familiar with 'Pop' his name is Joe Mack Roy and he has been using his charming personality to grow his audience to millions of people online. Pop lives in Longview with his sweetheart of a bride known as 'Nan'. The videos are created by Jason Roy, who is a grandson of Pop. Recently, Pop had to travel to Dallas for a medical procedure and while things took longer than expected upon arriving back home and visiting one of his favorite restaurants there was a generous gift waiting for Pop.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Senate Bill#Junior High School#Tx Senate
107-3 KISS-FM

Consumers in East Texas are Still Having Trouble Finding These 12 Items

It's been months and months since we've had to talk about the whole toilet paper shortage and hoarding that was taking place last year. But there still seems to be some things that are difficult to find on the shelves here in East Texas. Some of these items are to be expected but then there are items that just seem so random and don't seem to make any sense at to why they aren't available. So, we're going to look at a list of items that are difficult to find here in East Texas.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Going To The State Fair of Texas? Bring A Mask

The State Fair of Texas attracts a lot of people every year. Last year we did not get to experience the State Fair of Texas due to COVID-19. This year the fair will open this Friday and everyone is welcomed vaccinated or non-vaccinated however they are asking all fair goers to wear a mask.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy