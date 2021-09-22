Is Eminem About To Drop 'The Marshall Mathers LP III'?

Eminem's Marshall Mathers LP series might be on its way back. Fans started buzzing about a third installment of the series when Slim Shady's frequent collaborator, Fredwreck, shared a drawing of the rap icon's childhood home on his Instagram Story. The residence happens to be the cover art for the first and second installment of The Marshall Mathers LP. Reddit took it even further when a user reportedly caught the producer share the photo with an address number of 1001, which led fans to believe that the album will be dropping on October 1. It would follow up Side B, the surprise deluxe edition of Music to Be Murdered By, which dropped December 2020.