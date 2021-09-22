CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Is Eminem About To Drop 'The Marshall Mathers LP III'?

 5 days ago
Eminem's Marshall Mathers LP series might be on its way back. Fans started buzzing about a third installment of the series when Slim Shady's frequent collaborator, Fredwreck, shared a drawing of the rap icon's childhood home on his Instagram Story. The residence happens to be the cover art for the first and second installment of The Marshall Mathers LP. Reddit took it even further when a user reportedly caught the producer share the photo with an address number of 1001, which led fans to believe that the album will be dropping on October 1. It would follow up Side B, the surprise deluxe edition of Music to Be Murdered By, which dropped December 2020.

HipHopDX.com

Lil Duval Shames Rappers For Skipping Boosie Badazz's Film Premiere - But Not 50 Cent's

Comedian Lil Duval is never short on opinions — and he had plenty to say after 50 Cent held his star-studded premiere for his forthcoming STARZ series Black Mafia Family on Thursday night (September 23). Not long after the event went down, Lil Duval called out celebrities who supported Fiddy but didn’t show up to support Boosie Badazz and his new film My Struggle.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Eminem’s Famous Lyric About Barfing Has Inspired a New Restaurant

Eminem is turning one of the most famous lines in music history about vomit into a new restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti, which will open its doors in Detroit next Wednesday, September 29th. The restaurant’s name, of course, comes from the indelible opening lines of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” But the restaurant itself isn’t a new concept: As The Detroit News reports, Em opened a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up in 2017, while last year he delivered Mom’s Spaghetti food to frontline workers at Detroit hospitals (there were also...
MUSIC
