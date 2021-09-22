Family Mourning Loss Of 27-Year-Old NJ Man Who Died While Hiking In Arizona

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Fire officials and firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own. The firefighting technician, who has not yet been identified, died on the job on Monday. Fire officials tell CBS4 the 42-year-old man spent 19 years on the job. He reportedly didn’t feel well and was taken to a hospital at around 3:30 p.m. (credit: CBS) He suffered “an apparent cardiac event.” Officials say he later died at around 4 p.m. First responders helped escort the firefighter’s body from UCHealth to Denver Health. (credit: CBS) “The entire Denver Fire Department is reeling from this loss, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our brother who passed-away,” said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton. “We ask for privacy at this time as we deal with this terrible unexpected tragedy.” Nearly a week ago, a South Metro firefighter paramedic died after a battle with occupational cancer which he developed while on the job. All of us at SMFR are so incredibly saddened to learn of this tragic news. We are here to support DFD any way possible. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 21, 2021

