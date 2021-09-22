CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3' Trailer Is Sizzling Hot

 5 days ago
In the one-minute teaser, the pop titan is seen taking an elevator to the top of a skyscraper, before the featured models take their own rides to the top to the sounds of Helena's "Do It to ‘Em." The upcoming Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 will drop on Friday via Amazon Prime Video to coincide with Rihanna's new lingerie collection. The upcoming drop will include all-inclusive sizing ranging from 32A to 42H/46DDD for bras and XS–3X/S–XXXL for underwear and sleepwear.

Rihanna Looks Like A Stunner In A Custom Bottega Veneta Ensemble At Her Savage X Fenty Vol 3 Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show has already taken place while the rest of the world awaits the premiere on Friday, September 24th via Amazon Prime and Amazon Fashion. While we have minor details like who was in attendance and what Rihanna wore on the red carpet, we’ll have to wait and see what the billionaire entrepreneur has up her sleeves when it comes to the production of her 3rd lingerie runway show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
