Billie Eilish Joins Celebs Urging For Climate Change In New Campaign

This week, a group of 18 celebrity plant-based advocates, including Billie Eilish, Moby, Joaquin Phoenix, Alan Cumming, Evanna Lynch, and Alicia Silverstone, sent an urgent demand letter to Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma, the president of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) which will be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November. The letter demanded Sharma include the role of animal agriculture in all discussions about the climate crisis. While animal agriculture has been widely ignored as a topic of discussion at previous climate talks, the celebrity-backed demand letter points out that the destructive industry contributes 14.5 to 16.5 percent of all anthropogenic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally—making it the second largest GHG emitter in the world, on par with all transportation sectors combined.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO