June 19, 1931 - September 16, 2021. Janesville, WI - George J. Mark, age 90, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. He was born in Milwaukee on June 19, 1931, the son of Peter and Teresa (Flannick) Mark. After graduating from St. John Cathedral High School, he attended Marquette University for two years studying Pre-Law. George enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning from Korea, he attended night school at Marquette University studying Engineering. He married Patricia Ann Sacheck on October 26, 1957, in Wauwatosa, and together they shared over 30 years of marriage before her passing on February 22, 1989. George and Pat became residents of Janesville in 1962. George, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, was a dedicated member of St. John Vianney Parish, as well as numerous other clubs and organizations within the community and state including: South Side Business Association, South Central Wisconsin Builders Association, Kiwanis Club of Janesville, Rock-Green Realtors Association, Serra and Elks. George had a long career within the building and development industry, spanning over 55 years. He served on the boards and as president of the Rock-Green Realtors Association and SCWBA. He was named the Janesville Builder of the Year, Wisconsin Builder of the Year, and Janesville Realtor of the Year twice. Served as President of the Wisconsin Builders Association for 1985 - 1986, awarded the National Realtors Association status of Realtor Emeritus in 2008, and served on various building and dwelling committees as appointed by Governors within the state of Wisconsin. George grew up in a family of builders and Realtors and truly loved the housing industry. He could be thought of as the "George Bailey" of builders as it was not building the largest of homes that was his love but building quality crafted homes for people who wanted the pride of home ownership. George was also a founding member in 1961 of the "Toast and Jelly Club" made up of local businessmen enjoying an early morning breakfast at Krause's Town and Country Restaurant before heading out to work.