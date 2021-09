One way you know the seasons are changing without looking at the calendar or the thermometer, look up at the stars! The constellation "Orion the Hunter", the one with the three stars in a row for his belt, makes an appearance early in the fall, and sticks around for theh winter. Look up to the SW & you'll see it, an indication we are in, or heading into Fall & eventually Winter. And as you are looking up over the next few nights, Wednesday & Thursday especially, you'll likely see the International Space Station buzzing by! Look for a solid, non-blinking white dot!

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO