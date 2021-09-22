Grace J. (Cooley) Rowin

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEdgerton, WI - Grace J. Rowin, age 91, of Edgerton, died on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at home. She was born in Mundelein, IL on November 12, 1929, the daughter of Raymond and Esther (Mueller) Cooley. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Whitewater High School and attended Nursing School in Racine, later attaining her BS Degree in Nursing from Milton College. She married Vernon Rowin on May 7, 1955, and he preceded her in death on October 23, 1983. She worked for Edgerton Hospital for 45 years until her retirement in 1994. Grace was a volunteer at Edgerton Hospital and Edgerton Community Outreach in retirement up until COVID in 2020. She had also sold Avon for many years. She loved her family, going to the family cabin in Clark County on Mead Lake, where she enjoyed fishing for crappies. She sang in the church choir and also with Choral Union. She was a member of Fulton Church.

