MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Scandia man faces a murder charge after he allegedly sold methamphetamine to man who died from an overdose at the Chisago County Jail. The sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Erik Nielson was arrested in Chisago County on July 22 on a felony warrant. Video from in the squad car showed Nielson grab something from his sock or shoe and put it in his mouth. Soon after he entered the jail, he became unresponsive, and died despite life-saving efforts. Nielson, from St. Paul, was later determined to have died from an overdose. A perforated plastic bag was also found in...

SCANDIA, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO