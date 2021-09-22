CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger aiming to play Sunday

clevelandstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't sure how his left pectoral injury occurred during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is certain of one thing. He's not ready to concede the injury will keep him from playing Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a home matchup...

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Ravens#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Afc North#Field Level Media
clevelandstar.com

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves with rib injury

Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a rib injury in the second half of Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and will not return. He had three catches for 25 yards against the Bengals, raising his season totals to 13 receptions for 118 yards with no touchdowns. A second-round...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – QB Ben Roethlisberger – Stock Down

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt’s Fiancee, Dani Rhodes, Reacts To Massive Contract News

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally locked down star pass rusher T.J. Watt with a longterm contract. After it looked like the deal might not get done before the 2021 season kicked off, Pittsburgh made Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The Steelers offered him a four-year, $112 million deal.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy