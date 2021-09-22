Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger aiming to play Sunday
clevelandstar.com
4 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't sure how his left pectoral injury occurred during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is certain of one thing. He's not ready to concede the injury will keep him from playing Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a home matchup...
JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver attempted the dangerous milk crate challenge earlier this week with the NFL regular season being less than two weeks away. He could've been seriously injured, and Mike Tomlin isn't happy about it. The 24-year-old was...
Over the course of his 21-year career, Tom Brady has basically rewritten the NFL record book. The Buccaneers quarterback holds dozens of records and he could add one more on Thursday, although this is probably a record he would rather not be adding to his résumé. If Brady gets sacked...
Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense struggled mightily for most of their season opener against the Buffalo Bills, and the veteran quarterback was the first one to acknowledge it postgame. “We anticipate that a little bit, the bumps in the road that the offense is going to have,” Roethlisberger...
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a rib injury in the second half of Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and will not return. He had three catches for 25 yards against the Bengals, raising his season totals to 13 receptions for 118 yards with no touchdowns. A second-round...
Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally locked down star pass rusher T.J. Watt with a longterm contract. After it looked like the deal might not get done before the 2021 season kicked off, Pittsburgh made Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The Steelers offered him a four-year, $112 million deal.
The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
Comments / 0