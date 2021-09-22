CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin Business Amasses over 7 Million Tik Tok Views with ‘Satisfying’ Video

By Danny Merrell
KICKS 105
KICKS 105
 4 days ago
7.1 million views on Tik Tok, and over 919,000 likes. A video posted by a Lufkin business has definitely gone viral and beyond. This video is not of something out of this world stupid, silly, or dangerous. No one is riding a bike at the crest of a high mountaintop. There is no dance challenge tied to this. You'll see no pets singing along to songs. Believe it or not, it's just someone doing their job in Lufkin, Texas.

kicks105.com

