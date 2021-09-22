Durst seeks names, emails of Boise American Government teachers
If you’ve ever wondered the names of every American government teacher in your local school district, you are evidently not alone. On Aug. 30, state superintendent’s candidate Branden Durst filed a public records request with the Boise School District, seeking the “names and email addresses of all district personnel assigned to teach American Government or (Advanced Placement) American Government in the 2021-22 school year.”www.idahoednews.org
