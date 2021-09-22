Germany to end quarantine pay for those without vaccinations

© Bloomberg. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Passengers from a Qantas flight arriving into Sydney Airport from Brisbane, Queensland on July 29, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Lockdown restrictions in NSW continue as the state continues to record new community COVID-19 cases and work to stop the spread of the highly infectious delta coronavirus strain in the community. New rules which came into effect at midnight on Saturday across Greater Sydney including the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour require all non-essential retail to close. Businesses can still operate click and collect, takeaway and home delivery. In addition to stay at home orders, residents in the local government areas of Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool cannot leave their areas for work except for emergency services and healthcare workers. Where those workers do need to leave their local government area for work, they are required to be tested every three days, even if they do not have symptoms. Residents of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong are subject to stay-at-home orders with people are only permitted to leave their homes for essential reasons. Essential reasons include purchasing essential goods, accessing or providing care or healthcare, essential work, education or exercise. Exercise is restricted to within the local government area and no further than 10km from home and with a maximum of two people per group. Browsing in shops is prohibited and only one person per household can leave home for shopping per day. Outdoor public gatherings are limited to two people, while funerals are limited to 10 people only. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images) Photographer: James D. Morgan/Getty Images AsiaPac 2/2.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO