View more in
Public Health

Germany to end quarantine pay for those without vaccinations

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will stop paying compensation to unvaccinated workers who are forced into quarantine by coronavirus measures as it is unfair to ask taxpayers to subsidise those who refuse to get inoculated, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday. The rules, which will be implemented by the governments of...

www.investing.com

Cruise Critic

Netherlands to Drop Mandatory Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

(2:24 p.m. EDT) -- The Dutch government has walked back regulations that imposed mandatory 10-day quarantines on citizens of high-risk countries like the United States traveling to the Netherlands. The about-face comes just weeks after the Netherlands imposed the mandatory quarantines for all travelers staying over 12 hours in the...
MedicalXpress

Ireland ends compulsory hotel quarantine for travellers

Ireland on Saturday stopped its system of mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers arriving in the country, as coronavirus curbs continue to wind down in the Republic. Since late March travellers arriving from a government list of "designated states" have been subject to a mandatory two week hotel quarantine. On Saturday...
investing.com

Australia to Trial Home Quarantine for Vaccinated Arrivals

© Bloomberg. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Passengers from a Qantas flight arriving into Sydney Airport from Brisbane, Queensland on July 29, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Lockdown restrictions in NSW continue as the state continues to record new community COVID-19 cases and work to stop the spread of the highly infectious delta coronavirus strain in the community. New rules which came into effect at midnight on Saturday across Greater Sydney including the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour require all non-essential retail to close. Businesses can still operate click and collect, takeaway and home delivery. In addition to stay at home orders, residents in the local government areas of Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool cannot leave their areas for work except for emergency services and healthcare workers. Where those workers do need to leave their local government area for work, they are required to be tested every three days, even if they do not have symptoms. Residents of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong are subject to stay-at-home orders with people are only permitted to leave their homes for essential reasons. Essential reasons include purchasing essential goods, accessing or providing care or healthcare, essential work, education or exercise. Exercise is restricted to within the local government area and no further than 10km from home and with a maximum of two people per group. Browsing in shops is prohibited and only one person per household can leave home for shopping per day. Outdoor public gatherings are limited to two people, while funerals are limited to 10 people only. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images) Photographer: James D. Morgan/Getty Images AsiaPac 2/2.
atlanticcitynews.net

'Offensive to ask vaccinated Indians to quarantine'

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has pulled out of several planned engagements in the United Kingdom citing the COVID-19 quarantine rules put in place by the British government. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor complained that "it is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine.""Because of...
Rutgers

The End of an Era in Germany

Germany is getting a new leader at a pivotal moment. Angela Merkel is not running for re-election after 16 years as chancellor, and the race to succeed her is too close to call heading into Sunday’s vote. The outcome could have a significant impact on the European Union and the United States, as Germany is Europe’s largest economy and a key U.S. trading partner.
International Business Times

Thailand To Cut Quarantine For Vaccinated Tourists

Thailand is to cut the quarantine for vaccinated travellers to seven days starting in October, officials said Monday, as it seeks to revive its battered tourism industry. Pre-pandemic Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year, but Covid-related travel restrictions have hammered the sector, contributing to the economy's worst performance in more than 20 years.
The Independent

Ireland scraps red list and releases hotel quarantine ‘travel prisoners’ – could the UK do the same?

After Ireland suddenly abolished its red list and hotel quarantine scheme on Saturday evening, speculation is increasing that the UK might do the same.Ireland’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, advised the health minister, Stephen Donnelly, to end the requirement for people arriving from some countries to go into a quarantine hotel.Everyone currently in one of Ireland’s eight quarantine hotels was discharged immediately.Ireland’s Department of Health announced: “The Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system has been scaled down progressively over recent months as the designation of a large number of states has been revoked.“These revocations have been in line with the government’s...
The Evening News

COLUMN: A world without vaccinations

In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it seemed like most everyone eagerly awaited the development and approval of a vaccine that would end the nightmare. The miracle happened with the creation of a highly efficacious and safe vaccine in record time. I hoped that finally there would be a renewed appreciation for immunizations. But for the 40 percent of eligible Americans who remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, attitudes didn’t largely change. I’m astonished with the widespread vaccine resistance and misguided beliefs present in the midst of rampant COVID hospitalizations and deaths. The outrageous disinformation from anti-vaccine activists and conspiracy theorists, the strange politicization of COVID vaccines (and masking), the unconscionable behavior of some politicians, the distrust of public health experts, and the lack of concern for the common good are truly incredible. The seriousness of this pandemic leaves no question about the need for immunization.
IBTimes

Germany Readies For Election That Will End Merkel Era

Germans vote in an election on Sunday that will mark the end of Merkel's 16 years in power and the beginning of a rare period of unpredictability in Europe's top economy, with the race too close to call. The first chancellor not to seek re-election since 1949, Merkel's decision to...
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
Telegraph

France warns submarine row puts Brexit talks at risk

Britain’s secret security pact with the US and Australia has put Brexit negotiations over Northern Ireland at risk, France said on Tuesday as it warned the submarine row was now a “European issue”. Paris is furious after being blindsided by the pact, which included an agreement to build nuclear submarines...
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
AFP

Germany's colourful array of potential coalitions

Germany is abuzz with talk of traffic lights, Jamaican flags and other nicknames that describe the hotchpotch of possible coalitions that could be formed after Sunday's election.  On the other hand, when those three parties were in talks to form a coalition after Germany's last election in 2017, the FDP dramatically walked out over disagreements on migration and energy policy.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How and when Germany will form a new government

Germany s voters have delivered their verdict. Now it's up to party leaders to thrash out who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in office and with what political priorities.The shape of Germany's new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, is now clear. But there are majorities for three more or less plausible new coalition governments, and it could take weeks or months to put a new administration in place. Here's a look at how the process works.WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?The first-placed party typically leads German governments, but that isn't always the case. It can end up in...
investing.com

British oil sector faces new hit before full pandemic impact

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's fuel retail sector, still recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, is facing further disruption after a shortage of truck drivers hit supplies to gas stations and led to panic buying. Drivers queued for hours at gas stations that were still serving fuel, albeit often rationed, as the...
