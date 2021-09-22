CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Have You Seen Montana’s “Hobo Hut” Bus? Where is it Going?

Michelle
 5 days ago
So, I saw this on a flatbed truck this morning heading east out of Bozeman. The marquee on the front of the bus labeled itself as the "Hobo Hut". Their words, not mine. Montana has become a hub for modified vehicles in the last few years. Buses, campers, vans, you name it. Do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike have created incredibly practical recreational vehicles, and some have created incredibly unusual recreational vehicles.

Clarrisa Tighe
4d ago

the bus's name is Jan and there used to be a male and female that lived in it he blew glass for a living frequenting the Columbus Mt area believe it or not there is a king size bed a 60 inch tv and also a fire place that was all once in there.

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana.

