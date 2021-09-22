CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCOTT GORHAM Says That 'The Time Was Right' For Him To Leave BLACK STAR RIDERS

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Gorham says that "the time was right" for him to leave BLACK STAR RIDERS. Gorham was in BLACK STAR RIDERS for nearly a decade, having formed the band in 2013 with other THIN LIZZY members after deciding to write and record new music under a new moniker. BLACK STAR RIDERS' original lineup was completed by vocalist Ricky Warwick, guitarist Damon Johnson, bassist Marco Mendoza and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso.

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Is 'Just Not Interested' In Hearing TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS-Era JUDAS PRIEST Albums

In a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford was asked if he has listened to "Demolition" and "Jugulator", the two albums PRIEST made with singer Tim "Ripper" Owens during a period in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Halford was out of the band. "No. I still haven't," he said. "This might sound selfish, but because it's not me singing, I'm not attracted to it. I sound like a twat, but I'm really just not interested. And that's no disrespect to Ripper, 'cause he's a friend of mine."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch ACE FREHLEY Perform In Boston

Fan-filmed video footage of Ace Frehley's September 21 performance at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts as the support act for Alice Cooper can be seen below. 01. Rocket Ride (KISS song) 02. Parasite (KISS song) 03. Strutter (KISS song) 04. She (KISS song) 05. Manic Depression (Jimi Hendrix cover)
BOSTON, MA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

IAN HILL Doesn't Think Next JUDAS PRIEST Album Will Arrive Before 2023

JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill spoke to Mankato, Minnesota's "The Five Count" radio show about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The material is there. It's time to put it down on record, basically. We're pretty much booked up till the end of this year, although there's a month [off], I think, just before Christmas, and some of January. And then all of next year, we're pretty much touring until the fall, at least. But then we can put our shoulders to the wheel and get it down on record for real."
MANKATO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gorham
Person
Damon Johnson
Person
Ricky Warwick
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5: Returning To Live Stage After A Year And A Half 'Was An Amazing Feeling'

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about what it was like performing live in concert for the first time in nearly a year and a half at the Upheaval festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan this past July. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's funny because we played these big shows with so many people, and then you get in an elevator with a couple of people, and you're, like, 'Oh, boy. I don't know. This guy doesn't look good. What's going on? I'd better have my mask on,' and all that stuff. And then I was thinking, 'How are we gonna get to these concerts where there's 20 thousand people there? How are we gonna get to these concerts where there's 30 thousand people?' And I would look at those pictures and go, 'Is this ever gonna happen again?' So when we walked on that stage in Grand Rapids, it was emotional, 'cause I was so happy.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE WINERY DOGS' Third Album Is 'Sounding Great,' Says MIKE PORTNOY: 'Everything Is Super Strong From Top To Bottom'

During an appearance this past Wednesday (September 22) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", drummer Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, AVENGED SEVENFOLD) spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the third album from THE WINERY DOGS, his power trio with guitarist/vocalist Richie Kotzen and legendary bassist Billy Sheehan (MR. BIG, TALAS, DAVID LEE ROTH). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's sounding great. We're having a great time working together again. We pretty much got together twice over the summer — two different 10-day sessions; once in July and then again last month in August. Billy and I went out to L.A., and we worked with Richie at his home studio, and we did all the writing there and recorded my drums there. So the writing is done, my drum tracks are done. We came up with about 10 or 11 really cool songs. The material is awesome. It's great. We're so excited by it. But we're taking it easy. With so many uncertainties out there, we're kind of just doing this without any deadlines."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former EXODUS Frontman ROB DUKES Drops New GENERATION KILL Song 'Into The Black'

GENERATION KILL, the band featuring former EXODUS frontman Rob Dukes, has released the official music video for a new song called "Into The Black". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "MKUltra", to be relased via Blood Blast Distribution. Dukes commented: "The story 'Eight O'Clock In The Morning'...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Star Riders#Golf#Stone Sour
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BRUCE KULICK Says There Is A Chance He Will Play With KISS At Final Concert Of 'End Of The Road' Tour

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick has told Rolling Stone that there is a chance he will come out and play with the band at the final show of the "End Of The Road" world tour. "That's always been kind of what they've shared publicly," he said. "I'll be honest, It's not like I have the plan or, like, Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley] said to me, 'This is how we want to do it. These are the songs.' I don't have the details. [My wife] Lisa and I chat about it because people ask. I do know I'll be at least able to capture [KISS manager] Doc [McGhee] on the boat for a little bit and go, 'What's the plan?' I don't want to dance around the questions. I have some ideas of how this could be. 'Tell me what you're thinking?'
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Says It Would Be 'Awesome' If KK'S PRIEST Toured With JUDAS PRIEST

Tim "Ripper" Owens says that there is no competition between his former band JUDAS PRIEST and his new group KK'S PRIEST, in which he is joined by another ex-JUDAS PRIEST member, guitarist Kenneth "K.K." Downing. "I don't think we look at it [like that]," he told The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn in a new interview (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "There's one JUDAS PRIEST. They're JUDAS PRIEST. If [K.K. and I] wanted to take that angle, we would have called [our new band] KK'S JUDAS PRIEST. But I think fans are happy 'cause they know they do have two things that are the same vein, and they have K.K. back. I went nowhere — I've been putting music out like crazy — but they have Ken and I back together again. So there's no competition. I mean, how awesome would it be if we do shows with them? I don't care. I really don't. I love the guys in PRIEST. Rob's [Halford, PRIEST singer] my idol. And Richie [Faulkner, PRIEST guitarist] and I are friends. But this isn't a competition. We're not trying to make it a competition or another JUDAS PRIEST. That's why we put an album out first; that was the difference. If we were trying to make it that, we would start touring right away, doing the back catalog."
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Joins JUDAS PRIEST On Stage To Play 'The Green Manalishi' (Video)

METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett joined JUDAS PRIEST on stage last night (Sunday, September 26) at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky to perform "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)", a song written by Peter Green and recorded by FLEETWOOD MAC. For the performance, Kirk used his Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard that once belonged to the immortal genius of both Green and Gary Moore — affectionately known and celebrated worldwide as "Greeny."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

K.K. DOWNING Says 'It Was The Right Decision' For JUDAS PRIEST To Shelf Collaboration With STOCK, AITKEN And WATERMAN

In a new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing spoke about the band's never-released collaboration with S/A/W, the English songwriting and record producing trio consisting of Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman, well known for their U.K. pop hits with BANANARAMA, Rick Astley and Kylie Minogue.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Explains JUDAS PRIEST's 'Gigantic, Huge, Inflatable Bull'

JUDAS PRIEST's first pandemic-era tour, the rescheduled "50 Heavy Metal Years" North American trek, kicked off on September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania and will conclude on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Asked in a new interview with LifeMinute what fans can expect to see at each concert on the tour, PRIEST singer Rob Halford said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, this is unique. JUDAS PRIEST became famous not only for our music but for the show, the spectacle that we've been putting on for decades… We give you an indelible metal memory, so when you've seen or witnessed a JUDAS PRIEST show, that lives in your heart and your mind forever. So this is an opportunity for us to really do those things but on a new dimension. We've created this really cool set — it's like a factory.
READING, PA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

LAURA JANE GRACE Surprise Releases New Seven-Song EP 'At War With The Silverfish'

Polyvinyl Record Co. and Emmy-nominated artist, author, activist and musician Laura Jane Grace (AGAINST ME!, THE DEVOURING MOTHERS) have announced the release of "At War With The Silverfish", Grace's brand new seven-song EP. Half recorded at Grace's TinyQuietStudio in Chicago, Illinois and half recorded at Electric Eel in St. Louis, Missouri and mixed by her DEVOURING MOTHERS bandmate Marc Hudson, "At War With The Silverfish" is the follow-up to her critically acclaimed solo album "Stay Alive" and finds Grace in a range of stripped-back, poignant modes that amount to an honest and holistic account of our shared humanity.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUNS N' ROSES To Release New Single 'Hard Skool' This Friday

According to Spotify, a new GUNS N' ROSES song called "Hard Skool" will be released on Friday, September 24. The track, which had the working title "Jackie Chan", was originally recorded during GN'R's "Chinese Democracy" era but was eventually omitted from that album. Short clips of the song were later posted online and a full version was leaked in August 2019.
MUSIC

