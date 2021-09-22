CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Esther Jones, The Black Performer Who Inspired ‘Betty Boop’

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
allthatsinteresting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child singer and dancer, Esther Jones inspired Paramount to create the cartoon character Betty Boop in 1930 — but she never received any credit or royalties. When it comes to “hidden figures” in Black history, few have a legacy as instantly recognizable as Esther Jones. A Harlem-based jazz singer known as “Baby Esther” in her prime, Jones became the inspiration for the character of Betty Boop — but never received a penny in compensation.

