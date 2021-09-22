CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA QB Lacks in Stats, But Huge in Big Plays

By Jack Balzer
 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has seen the Bruins progress from a team that had a school-record 20 true freshmen play during coach Chip Kelly’s first season in 2018 to being ranked for the first time in four years. He's a big part of the reason behind the recent success. He's lacking in statistics but is more than making up for it in big-play ability. He has nine completions of 35 yards or more and leads the nation with a 20.24 yards-per-completion average. The Bruins open Pac-12 play at Stanford on Saturday.

1460 ESPN Yakima

Ailing Defense Puts Seahawks in Unfamiliar ‘Race’ to Keep Up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks let another game slip away because they simply couldn’t stop the other team from scoring. They also had a long winning streak against Minnesota end. Kirk Cousins passed for three touchdowns before halftime and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that to lead the Vikings to a 30-17 victory. The Seahawks fell to 1-2. The Vikings converted nine of 14 third downs. They also had possession for a whopping 22:40 after halftime. That's more than 75% of the second half. Last week, the Seahawks squandered a 14-point fourth quarter lead and lost in overtime to Tennessee.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Taurasi, Griner Lead Mercury Past Storm 85-80 in OT

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Diana Taurasi scored six points in overtime as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-80 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game. Taurasi, a game-time decision after missing the last five games with a left ankle injury, hit a tying 3-pointer, a go-ahead step-back jumper and a late free throw as Phoenix took over down the stretch. Fourth-seeded Seattle, playing without top scorer Breanna Stewart, opened the overtime with a Katie Lou Samuelson 3-pointer for a 76-73 lead. But from there the Storm struggled, making just 2 of 11 the rest of the way.
NBA
1460 ESPN Yakima

On the Grid Iron in the PAC-12

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford will be playing in front of fans at Stanford Stadium for the first time in more than 660 days when it hosts No. 24 UCLA. The Cardinal started with three games away from friendly confines for only the second time in school history. They face a Bruins team that’s coming off a 40-37 loss to Fresno State. The game will be the 93rd meeting all-time between Stanford and UCLA. The Bruins hold the series edge but Stanford has won 12 of the last 13.
STANFORD, CA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kraken Released: Seattle Opens Preseason Topping Vancouver

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken made their debut on Sunday night with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the preseason opener for both teams. With Seattle’s home arena putting the finishing touches on its construction, the Kraken have taken their first preseason on the road to three different junior hockey venues in the state. Spokane was first up, and the 10,208 fans were treated to the Kraken rallying from a 2-0 deficit thanks to three goals in the second period and Morgan Geekie’s two goals in the third period. There was necessity for playing the game in Spokane, but also outreach in mind to help grow the brand for the new franchise.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Utah, Washington St Facing Critical Questions on Offense

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Utes head into their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Saturday with a ton of question marks on offense. Utah ranks eighth in the league in total offense and scoring offense after three games. New starting quarterback Cameron Rising could be a catalyst for helping the Utes reverse course. Rising replaced Charlie Brewer at quarterback late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 loss to the Aztecs. He led a fourth-quarter comeback and helped the Utes score touchdowns on three straight drives to push the game into triple overtime. Rising is the starter going forward after Brewer left the program.
UTAH STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Utah’s CB Aaron Lowe Killed Hours After Win Over WSU

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe has died in a shooting at house party less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting. Salt Lake City police say the 21-year-old Lowe was killed just a few hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. A second victim in the shooting, a woman, is in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect. Lowe was a high school teammate of Jordan’s in Mesquite, Texas. He switched his jersey from No. 2 to 22 to honor his friend after the 19-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas night 2020. Last month, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by the team.
UTAH STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Bassitt Returns but Mariners Beat A’s 6-5 for 4-game Sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland’s bullpen for a 6-5 victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics’ wild-card hopes. Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A’s and moved within two games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card. Oakland fell four games back of New York. Bassitt was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox last month.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Darnold, Defense Lead Panthers Past Texans; McCaffrey Hurt

HOUSTON (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers eased past the Houston Texans 24-9 despite losing Christian McCaffrey to a hamstring injury early in the second quarter. The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they opened the season 14-0 and reached the Super Bowl. Carolina’s top-ranked defense put the squeeze on Houston rookie Davis Mills in his first career start, sacking him four times and holding him to 168 yards passing. Mills was pressed into action after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday and was placed on injured reserve.
NFL
Chip Kelly
1460 ESPN Yakima

Time to Get Kraken: Seattle Opens First NHL Training Camp

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL’s newest franchise has hit the ice for the first time as a team with the start of training camp. The first group of Seattle Kraken players to skate out at the team’s $80 million practice facility was greeted by applause from fans who showed up to check out the new roster. The Kraken make their regular-season debut at Vegas on Oct. 12. They open their home arena against Vancouver less than two weeks later. Seattle’s first team is a mix of veterans and some young talent looking for an opportunity with the expansion franchise.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Washington St Signs Kyle Smith to Extension Through ’26-27

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State has given basketball coach Kyle Smith a contract extension that goes through the 2026-27 season and adds two years to the original contract he signed when he was hired. Smith replaced Ernie Kent in March 2019 and quickly brought optimism back to the Cougars program. Washington State has finished .500 or above in each of Smith’s first two seasons. The only other coach to accomplish that in Washington State history was Tony Bennett.
WASHINGTON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

WNBA Playoffs Start Next Week

(AP) — Connecticut and Las Vegas earned double byes in the WNBA playoffs and won't begin postseason play until next week. The Sun and Aces will rest until the semifinals while watching the other six playoff teams square off in the first two rounds beginning Thursday. New York plays at Phoenix, and Dallas travels to Chicago, with the winners meeting Minnesota or Seattle in the second round in single elimination showdowns.
BASKETBALL
1460 ESPN Yakima

MLB Trying Pre-tacked Baseball Prototype at Triple-A

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is experimenting with pre-tacked baseballs at some Triple-A games during the last stretch of the minor league season. The test run could be a step toward updating the big league balls after the league cracked down midseason on the use of illegal sticky substances used by pitchers to improve grip. MLB confirmed the trial to The Associated Press on Thursday after it was initially reported by Baseball America.
MLB
#12 Play#Bruins#Statistics#American Football#Ucla Qb Lacks In Stats#Ap#Pac 12
1460 ESPN Yakima

QB Charlie Brewer Leaves Utah After Losing Starting Job

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah Utes after losing his starting job to Cameron Rising. Brewer was a four-year starter at Baylor who transferred to Utah for his final season. He won the starting job following a heated competition with Rising in the preseason camp. But the Utes struggled with Brewer under center. He went 1-2 in three starts and was benched late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 triple OT loss to San Diego State. Utah is preparing to open its Pac-12 slate next weekend hosting Washington State, which is coming in with an unsettled quarterback situation.
UTAH STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seahawks’ Lockett Shies Away From Attention After Hot Start

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has become one of just six players to have at least one touchdown of 60 yards or more in each of the first two games of a season. He’s the first to do it since Steve Smith in 2007. Lockett could join another elite list with a big game this week against the Vikings. The Seahawks say that only Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison and Dwight Clark have had 100 yards receiving and a TD in three straight games to start a season.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seager, France HR, Mariners Top A’s, Move Up in Playoff Race

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager hit his 35th home run for a career-best 100 RBIs, Ty France also connected, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics for the third straight night with a 4-1 win. Seattle won its fourth straight game to move within 2 1/2 games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card, while the Oakland fell 3 1/2 back of New York. A’s manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson were both ejected by plate umpire Greg Gibson in the top of the sixth during a strange sequence.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners Beat Athletics 5-2 to Stay in AL Wild-card Chase

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched six uneven innings and won his eighth straight decision, and the Seattle Mariners beat Oakland 5-2 to move into a tie with the Athletics in a matchup of wild-card contenders. J.P. Crawford homered in the ninth inning and had three hits. Kyle Seager doubled twice, and Dylan Moore added a two-run triple as Seattle won its second straight against the A’s. Both teams are three games behind the Blue Jays in the race for the second AL wild card.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Yanks Sweep Texas, Pass Blue Jays, Roll into Fenway Showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres doubled home Joey Gallo for the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez followed with a two-run homer and the New York Yankees rallied past the Texas Rangers 7-3 to cap a three-game sweep before beginning a season-ending divisional gauntlet that will decide their postseason fate. The Yankees’ wild-card chase takes them to Fenway Park for three games starting Friday night. That’s followed with three games at Toronto and a season-ending, three-game homestand against Tampa Bay. New York is half a game ahead of Toronto for the second and final AL wild card.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Puttin’ On The Foil! NHL Training Camp Opening!

(AP) — Training camps begin around the NHL this week less than 80 days since the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup. The shortest offseason in league history leads into what's supposed to be the first full, 82-game schedule since 2019-20. Across the country from Tampa, the expansion Seattle Kraken open camp as the 32nd franchise facing high expectations after the Vegas Golden Knights reached the final in their inaugural season four years ago. Rest and recovery is expected to be a major focus in camp given the minimal time off and another condensed schedule with an Olympic break in February.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Pac-12, SWAC Forming Basketball Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership. The partnership will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference. The partnership in men’s and women’s basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026. As part of the partnership, student-athletes will participate in social justice and antiracism educational components as part of the games. The programming will be a collaboration between leadership from the two participating basketball programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Astros Move Closer, Beat Angels in 12; Ohtani Out at Plate

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a two-run double in the 12th inning and the Houston Astros, after throwing out Shohei Ohtani at the plate to preserve a tie, broke away to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5. Houston, which has won four straight and seven of eight, reduced its magic number to three for clinching its fourth AL West title in five seasons. Ohtani missed a chance to win it in the 10th when he made an ill-advised run home on David Fletcher’s bases-loaded lineout to shallow right field. Chas McCormick caught Ohtani by several steps with a one-hop throw — the two-way star didn’t slide, tried to avoid the tag and ran past the plate, and easily was tagged out by catcher Jason Castro.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

