We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The popular brand CHI has grown a loyal fan base over the years due to their high-quality hair tools and buzzworthy results, but few may know that the brand has expanded their line of products into the home space. It might seem strange to compare a flat iron to a garment steamer, since these tools have very different purposes, but with such a notable name behind it, I was expecting the CHI Handheld Garment Steamer to wow me when I was offered the chance to test it. The steamer uses the same technology as the company’s famous flat irons and promises power and precision. I tested it on three garments of different textures and thickness to see for myself how it well it worked.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO