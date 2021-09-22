CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote NOW For The Best Cheeseburger In Bismark/Mandan

I was pleasantly surprised ( and hungry too) just how many places in Bismarck and Mandan serve up a mean cheeseburger. You may or may not have heard of most of the places around town, but have never dropped in yourself. Here is your chance to vote on who makes the most delicious cheeseburger. To the cheese connoisseur out there, you know it takes a boat-load of talent to please your needs - and the beautiful thing is there are a ton of great places to go for a scrumptious burger.

Beware Bismarck Mandan of Stupid Challenges

In the years past, we have heard of many, many challenges. Many were done for a good reason like the Ice Bucket Challenge years ago to help ALS. We have also heard of challenges that made us scratch our heads and say...What?! Like the Tide Pod Challenge that had young people eating or swallowing Tide Detergent Pods.
ND’s Flying Farmer To Jump Again This Weekend! (FLAMING VIDEO)

Not actually a Flying Farmer photo...But the flaming trailer jump video included is CLASSIC John Smith. Flying Farmer John Smith is all healed up and ready to "soar". It's been five years since John caught enough air to fly over a fire engulfed trailer. Watch the most terrifyingly awesome YouTube video ever to come out of Makoti, North Dakota.
Rebirth Of The Patterson Place – Glistening In The Bismarck Sunshine

On a picture-perfect sunny Thursday morning, Patterson Place Apartments stood tall with pride. Today was something extra special, all the hard work, and rehabilitation of the historic McKenzie Building was celebrated by a good old-fashioned ribbon cutting. 420 East Main Ave. Originally built in 1911, this 10-story marvel greeted hotel...
North Dakota’s Duck Hunting Opener, Anything to Quack About?

The North Dakota duck hunting opener is tomorrow Saturday, September 25th a half-hour before sunrise. One of the most anticipated hunting openers in North Dakota every year. Hunters come from all over the nation to hunt ducks in our state, however, this weekend is for residents only. The non-resident duck hunting opener is Saturday, October 2nd. It's not uncommon to see license plates in small-town North Dakota cites from California to New York and everywhere between. Especially though, Minnesota and Wisconsin plates.
Should We Have Access to Alcohol Delivery in North Dakota?

DoorDash is offering alcohol delivery in 20 states and the District of Columbia. DoorDash recently made a big delivery announcement - residents in 20 states and the District of Columbia will be able to have alcohol delivered right to their doors through the company. Of course, I had to hop on the DoorDash app and see if I could get a dozen bottles of Pink Moscato delivered to my doorstep immediately.
Here Are The Best Places In North Dakota For Fall Foliage

First you've gotta find trees! Turns out we have plenty and here are 10 suggestions from the ND Department of Tourism. Due to the drought, colors may not be as vibrant this year. Leaves are also dropping off earlier due to the lack of moisture. So it's good for Bismarck/Mandan that two locations in the top ten are right in our backyard! It may even be your backyard.
Culver’s in North Bismarck Celebrates Grand Opening Day

Bismarck's newest Culver's location just celebrated its grand opening. Culver's in North Bismarck officially opened for business on Monday, September 20. The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Bismarck's newest chain restaurant addition. I went there to check it out and the location already appears to be a hit in Bismarck.
Beer Banned In 15 States Is Legal In North Dakota

This Samuel Adams beer is illegal in states across the nation. And it's not because it's "pumpkin spice"! Ugh...I do grow tired of all the pumpkin spiced items available this time of year. Walmart is even selling "pumpkin spice face masks". I kid you not- click here to see for yourself.
12 Places in Bismarck-Mandan with Exceptional Customer Service

Do you have a favorite Bismarck-Mandan business that offers exceptional customer service?. There are so many places in Bismarck-Mandan that desperately need employees. I even saw a sign today that Best Buy is hiring with a starting wage of $15 an hour. As can be predicted, when places are working with skeleton crews, quality customer service be lacking. But there are some places in town that have exceptional customer service.
The Groundbreaking has Begun – “Mandan Supports Our Schools”

Have you ever been to a groundbreaking event? On a sun-splashed Monday afternoon, I had the opportunity to be part of something special. I took the 96-5 Fox vehicle for a spin and arrived at 24th ST NW. Down the hill from Walmart, and directly behind Kramer Subaru (again down the hill) - With typical North Dakota winds lightly swirling, I stood in the back waiting to hear the news of some big-time construction happening.
New Salem Man To Be New ND Parks and Rec Director

A search for a new director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation finds success in the shadow of New Salem Sue. The new Director has held more titles than Virgil "Quicksilver" Hill!. Let me give you a bit of background on New Salem native, new Parks and Rec Director, and...
Calling All Bismarck/Mandan Girls!

When you hear Girl Scouts the first thing that comes to mind is COOKIES! Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils to name a few. But there is a lot more to the Girl Scouts than just cookies. Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is our local chapter here in the Bismarck Mandan area. Here...
Take a Weekend Road Trip to the First Hemp Maze Near North Dakota

Are you looking for a new family fun adventure this fall?. Even though the first official day of fall is months away, we are officially celebrating spooky season. First pumpkin spice everything dropped. Then, stores started putting out fall decorations and such. Most recently, Papa's Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck opened for the season this week! Another family fun fall favorite activity is going through a corn maze. And this year, there is a new fall attraction!
Bismarck’s Heaven – Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe

Do you want to do some good in our community? Have you ever wondered "What can I possibly do to be of help to anyone that may need it?" I have the answer, and it's so easy. This wonderful non-profit organization has been a huge part of Bismarck since 2009. Providing a warm place for those that need an even warmer meal. Since their opening, they have served souls that were in desperate need of caring people. Unfortunately, they lost their lease.
Should North Dakotans Ask if a Home is Haunted Before Buying?

If you are purchasing a new home, you may want to ask if it is haunted before you buy. If you are in the market for a new home, you probably have a list of questions to ask about the places you look at. Of all the questions, have you ever thought to ask, "Is this place haunted?" You may want to add that to your list of questions to ask your realtor because you do not want to end up stuck with a mortgage on a house with paranormal activity.
Meet Mrs. North Dakota With Ties To The Bismarck Area

Alexandra Lunseth was recently crowned Mrs. North Dakota. She will represent our state in the Mrs. America Pageant Contest coming up November 20th, where she will compete for the title of Mrs. America at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas. I got a chance to sit down with the beauty...
Find Out How You Can Camp Inside a Giant Peanut in Duluth, Minnesota

Planter's Peanuts is sending someone on a "nutty" camping trip in Duluth, Minnesota!. Did you hear that Planter's Peanuts is moving to Hormel in Minnesota? And the company is celebrating by giving away a three-day camping trip in Duluth. But this is not just any old camping trip. One person and a guest will get the chance to camp inside the Planter's Peanut NUTmobile!
Want To Meet A Star From The TV Show Yellowstone In Bismarck?

One of the hottest TV series in the country right now is Yellowstone. The show is getting ready for its highly anticipated fourth season. That will debut on November 7th on Paramount Network. The show stars the legendary Kevin Costner. The series revolves around the Dutton family, owners of one of the largest ranches in the United States. The senior ranch hand is Lloyd Pierce, who is played by Forrie J. Smith.
Recent Study Ranks North Dakota High On Happiness!

We ranked higher in happy than South Dakota, but what state is the happiest?. If it's true that "idle hands are the devil's workshop", than working hands must be a playground of sorts...because, North Dakota works far harder than most of the country and it seems to keep us happier than most of the country.
Community Policy