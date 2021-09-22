CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mandan, ND

Vote NOW For The Best Cheeseburger In Bismark/Mandan

By Bromo
US 103.3
US 103.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was pleasantly surprised ( and hungry too) just how many places in Bismarck and Mandan serve up a mean cheeseburger. You may or may not have heard of most of the places around town, but have never dropped in yourself. Here is your chance to vote on who makes the most delicious cheeseburger. To the cheese connoisseur out there, you know it takes a boat-load of talent to please your needs - and the beautiful thing is there are a ton of great places to go for a scrumptious burger.

us1033.com

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.3

New TikTok Deviant Licks Challenge Lands BPS Student In Trouble

TikTok, the same social platform that brought us licking toilet seats, eating Tide pods, and other assorted stupidness has a new challenge. It's known on the social media platform as the "deviant licks" challenge. I was actually surprised that the "deviant licks" challenge actually has nothing to do with licking. Instead, "licks" in this case stands for stealing or damaging something at school and posting it up on the social video platform TikTok.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

A Cigar Lounge In North Dakota? Could This Ever Happen?

I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

Rebirth Of The Patterson Place – Glistening In The Bismarck Sunshine

On a picture-perfect sunny Thursday morning, Patterson Place Apartments stood tall with pride. Today was something extra special, all the hard work, and rehabilitation of the historic McKenzie Building was celebrated by a good old-fashioned ribbon cutting. 420 East Main Ave. Originally built in 1911, this 10-story marvel greeted hotel...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Lifestyle
Mandan, ND
Food & Drinks
Bismarck, ND
Food & Drinks
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
Bismarck, ND
Restaurants
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Duck Hunting Opener, Anything to Quack About?

The North Dakota duck hunting opener is tomorrow Saturday, September 25th a half-hour before sunrise. One of the most anticipated hunting openers in North Dakota every year. Hunters come from all over the nation to hunt ducks in our state, however, this weekend is for residents only. The non-resident duck hunting opener is Saturday, October 2nd. It's not uncommon to see license plates in small-town North Dakota cites from California to New York and everywhere between. Especially though, Minnesota and Wisconsin plates.
LIFESTYLE
US 103.3

Have You Tried the North Dakota Restaurant That Just Went Viral on TikTok?

The latest TikTok viral video out of North Dakota comes from a restaurant out of West Fargo. Recently, a teen named Kiana Larghe decided to post a video of herself making a salad at her family restaurant. While the family had hoped their social media postings would catch the eyes of potential new patrons, they never expected to get so much attention over a simple video. Now, Stone Town Grill is TikTok famous!
WEST FARGO, ND
US 103.3

Refunds Offered To North Dakota Deer Hunters

Update on the hunting scene here in Bismarck/Mandan. The outbreak of the disease in whitetails is prevalent from Bismarck to Garrison. According to the Bismarck Tribune, "Epizootic hemorrhagic disease -- commonly called EHD -- is a viral disease transmitted by biting midges" White-tailed deer are the ones that are primarily...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Should We Have Access to Alcohol Delivery in North Dakota?

DoorDash is offering alcohol delivery in 20 states and the District of Columbia. DoorDash recently made a big delivery announcement - residents in 20 states and the District of Columbia will be able to have alcohol delivered right to their doors through the company. Of course, I had to hop on the DoorDash app and see if I could get a dozen bottles of Pink Moscato delivered to my doorstep immediately.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Bismark#Cheeseburger#Food Drink#J L Beers
US 103.3

Who’s Ready For Justin Moore Tonight? FINALLY!

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence are finally in Bismarck. In fact, Justin Moore was hanging out in Bismarck yesterday on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bobcat is sponsoring his tour, and Justin took a tour of the Doosan Bobcat facility in Bismarck. You can see that below. Rumors were flying of Justin...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Here Are The Best Places In North Dakota For Fall Foliage

First you've gotta find trees! Turns out we have plenty and here are 10 suggestions from the ND Department of Tourism. Due to the drought, colors may not be as vibrant this year. Leaves are also dropping off earlier due to the lack of moisture. So it's good for Bismarck/Mandan that two locations in the top ten are right in our backyard! It may even be your backyard.
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

Culver’s in North Bismarck Celebrates Grand Opening Day

Bismarck's newest Culver's location just celebrated its grand opening. Culver's in North Bismarck officially opened for business on Monday, September 20. The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Bismarck's newest chain restaurant addition. I went there to check it out and the location already appears to be a hit in Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Who’s Ready For Barn Dances In ND?

The barn dances are back for another year at Arthur's Barn. They usually run during the school year and are for anyone to attend. Many people love going to the barn dances because they are a lot of fun. People go that have never danced before and they usually see how much fun it is and they get out and dance.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US 103.3

The Groundbreaking has Begun – “Mandan Supports Our Schools”

Have you ever been to a groundbreaking event? On a sun-splashed Monday afternoon, I had the opportunity to be part of something special. I took the 96-5 Fox vehicle for a spin and arrived at 24th ST NW. Down the hill from Walmart, and directly behind Kramer Subaru (again down the hill) - With typical North Dakota winds lightly swirling, I stood in the back waiting to hear the news of some big-time construction happening.
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

New Salem Man To Be New ND Parks and Rec Director

A search for a new director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation finds success in the shadow of New Salem Sue. The new Director has held more titles than Virgil "Quicksilver" Hill!. Let me give you a bit of background on New Salem native, new Parks and Rec Director, and...
NEW SALEM, ND
US 103.3

Calling All Bismarck/Mandan Girls!

When you hear Girl Scouts the first thing that comes to mind is COOKIES! Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils to name a few. But there is a lot more to the Girl Scouts than just cookies. Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is our local chapter here in the Bismarck Mandan area. Here...
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

Check Out The 10 Smallest Towns In North Dakota

North Dakota Challenge: Visit all of the 10 Smallest Towns in North Dakota.�� To be honest, I had only heard of 5 or 6 of these. So, I'm sincerely curious how many of my listeners have been to any of these town? Better yet, how many people actually have heard of any of these towns or actually know where they are located in the state? Challenge excepted?
POLITICS
US 103.3

Take a Weekend Road Trip to the First Hemp Maze Near North Dakota

Are you looking for a new family fun adventure this fall?. Even though the first official day of fall is months away, we are officially celebrating spooky season. First pumpkin spice everything dropped. Then, stores started putting out fall decorations and such. Most recently, Papa's Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck opened for the season this week! Another family fun fall favorite activity is going through a corn maze. And this year, there is a new fall attraction!
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck’s Heaven – Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe

Do you want to do some good in our community? Have you ever wondered "What can I possibly do to be of help to anyone that may need it?" I have the answer, and it's so easy. This wonderful non-profit organization has been a huge part of Bismarck since 2009. Providing a warm place for those that need an even warmer meal. Since their opening, they have served souls that were in desperate need of caring people. Unfortunately, they lost their lease.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Should North Dakotans Ask if a Home is Haunted Before Buying?

If you are purchasing a new home, you may want to ask if it is haunted before you buy. If you are in the market for a new home, you probably have a list of questions to ask about the places you look at. Of all the questions, have you ever thought to ask, "Is this place haunted?" You may want to add that to your list of questions to ask your realtor because you do not want to end up stuck with a mortgage on a house with paranormal activity.
REAL ESTATE
US 103.3

When Can We Check Out Dakota Zoo’s New Penguin Exhibit?

There is an exciting exhibit announcement from the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck!. In one week, the ribbon will be cut for the new African Penguin Exhibit at Dakota Zoo in Bismarck! According to a Facebook post, the exhibit will open at 10:15 AM on September 21. If you can't make it before September 26, it was also announced that there will be special "penguin hours" on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
900
Followers
2K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy