Bismarck, ND

Should Bismarck’s Kmart Building Be Turned into Housing for People in Need?

By Kori B
 5 days ago
Fargo's vacant Kmart building is being turned into affordable living for senior citizens. According to Valley News Live, the old Kmart building in Fargo will be flip-turned into an affordable senior living community. It is reported that when the building transformation is complete, the residents will not only live in an affordable place, but they will also have access to a community room, library, and fitness center.

