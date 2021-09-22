CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does mean 210921;00010000.00;HDOB;100;UPB ;0AW ?

By Asked in Silver Spring, MD
 5 days ago

It means that on 9/11/21, bail was set at $10,000.00 and he has being held until bail is posted. This answer is being given for general informational purposes only and is not protected by the attorney-client privilege since this is a public forum. The information provided does not create an attorney-client relationship. No communications with me on this forum shall be construed as arising out of an attorney-client relationship. If a client needs specific legal advice or opinions, he or she should retain counsel for advice or to undertake representation.

