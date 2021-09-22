Fantasy Football News and Analysis

#Bears coach Matt Nagy announces the inevitable: Justin Fields will start Sunday, with Andy Dalton battling his bone bruise in his knee. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) FFToday's Take: Nagy went on to say the Dalton remains the team's starter when healthy. Nick Foles will be the backup in Week 3. Dalton is dealing with a knee injury that occurred in Week 2 that caused him to miss the entire second half. Fields is likely to be an enticing fantasy play given his rushing upside but his passing prowess remains a question mark. He's best viewed as a high-end QB2 with upside.