NFL

Fantasy Football News and Analysis

fftoday.com
 4 days ago

#Bears coach Matt Nagy announces the inevitable: Justin Fields will start Sunday, with Andy Dalton battling his bone bruise in his knee. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) FFToday's Take: Nagy went on to say the Dalton remains the team's starter when healthy. Nick Foles will be the backup in Week 3. Dalton is dealing with a knee injury that occurred in Week 2 that caused him to miss the entire second half. Fields is likely to be an enticing fantasy play given his rushing upside but his passing prowess remains a question mark. He's best viewed as a high-end QB2 with upside.

fftoday.com

