Poor Unfortunate Soul, Ursula Struggles During Parade

Disney World fans get excited — The iconic welcome show at Magic Kingdom looks to be returning just in time for the 50th anniversary, which kicks off on October 1, 2021!. Walt Disney World has not held the welcome show at Cinderella Castle, also known as the “Let the Magic Begin” show, at Magic Kingdom due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, however, as Disney World continues to modify its safety and health protocols as well as bring more entertainment back to the Parks and Resorts, it looks like Guests visiting Magic Kingdom will once again be “welcomed” inside by Mickey and friends as showtimes have been added to the Walt Disney World website!

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO