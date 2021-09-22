CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Poor Unfortunate Soul, Ursula Struggles During Parade

By Katrina Allen
Inside the Magic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent visit to the Oogie Boogie Bash at the Disneyland Resort, we noticed Ursula kept having with her tentacles during both performances of the Frightfully Fun Parade. On a recent visit to the Oogie Boogie Bash, I was able to watch both parade performances of the Frightfully Fun...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
fox13news.com

'True gentleman': 4-year-old tips his hat to Disney princesses during parade

ORLANDO, Fla. - A little boy is having a viral moment after his mother shared an adorable video of him greeting princesses at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. Florida resident Vanessa Guedert posted the footage to TikTok last week of her son Bernardo kindly tipping his hat to Snow White and others, as they strolled by in a parade.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Cinderella’s Wicked Stepsisters Go Viral After Guest Gifts Them New Shoes

There is one thing that makes a Disney vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort unlike no other — the meet and greets. Even though meet and greets at the Florida theme park aren’t back as we know them just quite yet, it doesn’t stop hilarious antics from happening when Guests manage to interact with Disney characters.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Try Not to Cry Listening to Disney’s New Firework Show Music

Disney fans will be welcomed into Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebrations in just a few short days, which Guests are excitedly anticipating. The Most Magical Celebration on earth will bring many offerings to Disney World as Cinderella Castle, Fantasyland, and Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom, have undergone massive transformations. EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth will debut the Beacons of Light which will change the entrance and exit of the Park forever. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will leave Tower of Terror looking better than ever, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will project onto the Tree of Life. On top of all this, we will see new attractions such as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and the Fab 50 golden statues all over the Parks.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
disneydining.com

Ursula Takes Over A Disney Resort In The Most Impressive Way

If you’re headed to Anaheim, California, and staying at a Disneyland Resort Hotel during the Halloween season, well you’re in for a treat! Disneyland Resort Hotels are boasting exceptional Halloween treats along with impressive displays for the spooky season. One Disney Hotel is taking its decor to the next level (literally!) featuring Ursula in the most fantastic way.
ANAHEIM, CA
Inside the Magic

Magic Kingdom Experiences CRAZY Crowd Surge Ahead of 50th Anniversary

As Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — prepare for the property’s 50th anniversary celebration, crowds have been noticeably low in all four Parks. Now, just about a week and a half ahead of The Most Magical Celebration...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Video Footage Points to Tower of Terror Potentially Being Haunted

If you have ever been to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there is a likely chance you have ridden The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Tower of Terror looms at the end of Sunset Boulevard and instantly gives Guests an eerie feeling. The closer you get to the attraction, the more you...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Signs Point to Disney Princess Meet and Greet Location Returning Soon

Walt Disney World is continuing to move forward and modify protocols as they operate amidst the ongoing pandemic. As more people become vaccinated, the theme parks are now allowing those vaccinated Guests to remove their face coverings in some places on property. Additionally, Disney World is modifying the experiences offered...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poor Unfortunate Soul#Halloween Costumes#Disney#Sleepy Hollow#Frog
Inside the Magic

Disney Refreshes Peter Pan’s Flight and Other Rides For 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney World is getting its theme parks ready for the 50th anniversary as they recently gave Cinderella Castle a makeover, repainted some of the attractions in Fantasyland, and will soon debut a new lighting package at Spaceship Earth!. Now, as we are just days away from the start of...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Cinderella Castle Is Unrecognizable When It Was Under Construction

Guests from all around the world travel to Walt Disney World in Florida to catch a glimpse of Cinderella Castle up close and in person. We all recognize Cinderella Castle thanks to its spires and ornate turrets as it stands 189-feet tall at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., but have you ever seen the Magic Kingdom icon before the structure was complete?
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Death Eaters Take Over Universal Orlando This Halloween Season

If you are a fan of Harry Potter, you likely know about the dark wizards known as Death Eaters. This Halloween season at Universal Orlando Resorts Islands of Adventure Death Eaters come out to terrorize Guests alongside the Dark Arts show on Hogwarts Castle!. Recently we reported that the Dark...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Attraction Inexplicably Closing Hours Early All Week

Walt Disney World Resort’s Living with the Land ride — the site of the infamous stolen cucumber incident — opened on September 28, 1982. Although some Guests believe the ride — which is located in The Land pavilion — should be rethemed or altogether redesigned, it remains a staple at EPCOT Park.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
Inside the Magic

Rise of the Resistance Boarding Groups Disappear With Shocking Results

On September 23, 2021, the immensely popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park debuted a traditional standby queue for the first time ever. As you can see in the photo above, Guests flooded Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge just after rope...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Artist Receives Apology For Work Used in Disney+ Series Without Credit

Back in July, a new show came to Disney+ called Behind the Attraction, which told behind-the-scenes stories from some of the most popular Disney theme park rides. However, one episode about the Tower of Terror attraction seems to have caused some controversy with the artwork used — which was apparently taken from an artist, and credit was never given.
VISUAL ART
Inside the Magic

Iconic Welcome Show Returning to Magic Kingdom NEXT WEEK

Disney World fans get excited — The iconic welcome show at Magic Kingdom looks to be returning just in time for the 50th anniversary, which kicks off on October 1, 2021!. Walt Disney World has not held the welcome show at Cinderella Castle, also known as the “Let the Magic Begin” show, at Magic Kingdom due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, however, as Disney World continues to modify its safety and health protocols as well as bring more entertainment back to the Parks and Resorts, it looks like Guests visiting Magic Kingdom will once again be “welcomed” inside by Mickey and friends as showtimes have been added to the Walt Disney World website!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Universal Warns Fans They Will Be Blocked If They Don’t Like E.T.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Twitter account is always a good source for comedy. The account does a fantastic job at bringing their community together with jokes relevant to the Park and current things happening within the theme park community. Now, Universal strikes again — and you bet we want to talk...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal’s Halloween Event Houses Hit Capacity as Crowds Surge

With Universal Orlando Resort bringing back Halloween Horror Nights for its 30th year, it seems that they are also bringing back the crowds that the Park has lacked since summer came to a close. As we have been reporting, wait times at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guest Harasses Gaston, He Immediately Forces Her to Leave

Meeting Disney characters is one of the most memorable aspects of visiting a Disney Park. However, it is very important to keep in mind that, despite these actors and actresses being in character, they are still human and deserve the utmost respect. One video is now going viral, which shows...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Paid FastPass Is Coming.. More Lightning Lane Signs Appear at Animal Kingdom

As previously announced, both FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and MaxPass at Disneyland will be retired and instead Lightning Lane will debut — a paid service. Now, as we inch closer to the debut of Lightning Lane and Disney Genie, we are noticing even more Lightning Lane signage taking over the Parks.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy