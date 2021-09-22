CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

FOLLOWUP: Westwood Village post office’s drive-up/ride-up mailbox is back

westseattleblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll admit, we don’t know when this mailbox reappeared – given that previous absences had lasted for months, we weren’t checking regularly. But just in case you hadn’t already noticed, the Westwood Village post office’s drive-up/ride-up mailbox is back, We reported August 29th that it was damaged and taped off; within a few days, it was removed. (The USPS never did respond to our questions about damage cause and repair plans.) Meantime, another mailbox mystery remains – we subsequently checked on the 63rd/Hinds streetcorner mailbox, which also disappeared recently; as of this morning, it hasn’t been replaced.

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

First There Were Reports Of Thefts, Now Park Ridge Moves To Replace Rusty, Insecure Mail Box

PARK RIDGE (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Service is replacing a blue mail drop box in Park Ridge after CBS 2 discovered mail poking out through the rust–exposed to the elements and whatever else. Melissa Poindexter first spotted the exposed mail last Wednesday. Mail was exposed at the based of this rusted mail box in Park Ridge. (CBS) “Whether it be a bill, whether it be a sympathy card, it’s all important information so the fact that it’s now potentially damaged, it’s not gonna get there, there’s lot of risks.” Poindexter said. “It had just rained so it was also wet.” A worker removes...
PARK RIDGE, IL
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Car-on-side crash north of West Seattle Junction

Cp September 26, 2021 (1:23 am) Cp September 26, 2021 (1:34 am) Alli September 26, 2021 (1:39 am) Huge noisy response shall we guess if speeding and some level of impairment is involved folks just don’t learn. James September 26, 2021 (1:57 am) One of the occupants, a male, was...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Swastika signs found in Kitsap County

POULSBO, Wash. - Brooke Hammett says she saw the sign on the side of Northeast Gunderson Road just outside of Poulsbo. "I had just dropped my son off at school and I was driving home, and I saw that sign at the corner of my eye," the Kitsap County resident said.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Amy Christie

Avoid these 4 unsafe places in Seattle

Seattle’s rainy reputation is only preceded by its crime rate. While the Emerald City can be a heaven for nature lovers and foodies, it pays to be watchful and avoid unsafe places. You risk losing money, valuable items, or even get attacked.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Concrete, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 thefts – wheelchair-accessible van; fat-tire bike

WHEELCHAIR-ACCESSIBLE VAN STOLEN: Brian‘s sister needs this van to get around; it was taken in Admiral:. Our wheelchair-accessible van was stolen from in front of our house on 9/22 around 5:22 am. We live on SW Stevens in between 46th and 47th. Someone got dropped off by someone else who appears to be driving a pickup truck. They immediately go into the van and drive away. We also noticed afterward that we are missing one of two keys, and we realize this is probably not a coincidence. However, the bottom line is that the van is missing and it’s the only way my sister, who has Cerebral Palsy, can get around. We have no suspects. We can’t imagine knowing anyone that would do this to us. I can’t even imagine a stranger stealing a wheelchair van. It’s just so wrong. It’s a black 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with a side ramp on the passenger side. The back has a row of seats taken out so you can roll a person in a wheelchair into it and strap the chair down. I can see how it would be tempting for a lot of people to steal as you could use it to haul stuff or even sleep in it. We just want the van back.
SEATTLE, WA
realchangenews.org

Rats, ‘no parking’ signs and a seemingly untouchable Georgetown encampment

When “no parking” signs popped up along South Findlay Street in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood Sept. 2, residents of the street’s vehicle encampment and their advocates expected a sweep for Sept. 7. The signs indicated there would be no parking on South Findlay between Sixth Avenue South until the dead end, Seventh Avenue South between South Lucille Street and Homer Street, and South Homer between South Findlay and Padilla Place Street from 8 a.m. Sept. 7 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Doc Maynard out for repairs

(MV Doc Maynard – WSB file photo) The Spirit of Kingston is replacing Doc Maynard on the West Seattle Water Taxi run until further notice. After Metro sent that announcement this afternoon, we asked spokesperson Al Sanders why. He explains, “The Doc Maynard is going to the shipyard for repairs to the vessel’s propeller. The issue was discovered during the morning run and it was taken out of service.” The swap is notable since the Spirit of Kingston’s 149-passenger capacity is only about half that of Doc Maynard, but Metro says ridership has been averaging “well below” 149. Sanders says there’s no estimate yet how long Doc Maynard will be out of service.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mailbox#High Point#Post Office#Westwood Village
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: SDOT launches ‘Flip Your Trip’ rewards

(SDOT camera image from this morning) At last week’s meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force (WSB coverage here), SDOT previewed a rewards program for West Seattleites who try alternative ways to get around. Today – exactly a year and a half after the bridge closure, and as traffic continues to increase with schools and workplaces reopening – SDOT announced the “Flip Your Trip” initiative has launched. From the announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
westseattleblog.com

What’s up for your West Seattle Monday

(Morning rainbow, photographed by Karen Leeds) A quiet start to the new week so far. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SHOE DRIVE: The Lafayette Elementary PTA “has partnered with Funds2Orgs to raise money for the PTA and repurpose shoes by sending them to developing countries around the world.” You can drop off “gently used” shoes at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) through mid-November; the store is open 10 am-6 pm today..
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Apartment burglary; car prowls; vandal on wheels

APARTMENT BURGLARY: This happened at the Bridge Park senior-living apartment complex in High Point early Saturday. We tried to get the full report from SPD today but so far have only the brief summary, which says:. On 09-18-2021 at 0056 hours, officers responded to a retirement home regarding a suspect...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Delridge pathway project wraps up

One month ago, we reported on the pedestrian-pathway project at the north end of Delridge Way, after a reader inquiry about its status. Today, SDOT says the work is complete – here’s the wrapup:. When the West Seattle Bridge closed to traffic in March 2020, pedestrian and bicycle traffic on...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 notes!

Welcome to fall’s first weekend! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: 8 am-4 pm, work will be under way at the Duwamish Longhouse signal site on West Marginal Way. Also, northbound 26th SW remains closed between Roxbury and Barton. TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Second-to-last day...
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Cyclist killed in collision on Meridian

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A cyclist was killed in a collision with a car on Meridian Street in Bellingham yesterday morning, Wednesday, September 22nd. Bellingham Police report the driver was southbound near I-5 just after 6 a.m. as the cyclist swerved from one side of the road to the other. The...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy