Statistically, Ian Poulter doesn’t look like one of the best golfers at this year’s Ryder Cup. By most advanced metrics, he’s among the worst. That’s Poulter’s general attitude heading into this year’s Ryder Cup. It’s been his attitude heading into each of the past six Ryder Cups. This is the one week every other year that the Europeans can laugh at the stats guys. It’s the week they can laugh at the media. At the bookmakers, too. And at the American team.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO