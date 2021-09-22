CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Marshall departs Salford after just one season as boss

By Gary Carter
 6 days ago
RICHARD Marshall has sensationally left Salford after just one season as coach.

The Red Devils' boss suffered disappointment, finishing second bottom and being one of only two clubs to lose to relegated Leigh.

Richard Marshall has been axed as Salford boss after just one season Credit: SWPIX.COM

Now despite a number of high profile signings, including Australian Brodie Croft and Ryan Brierley, bosses will oversee a change.

SunSport understands Marshall was planning for next season on Saturday after a campaign marred by injuries and poor discipline.

Now tonight's end of year awards do will take place without the man who guided Salford through 2021.

Salford said in a statement: “Salford Red Devils can confirm that Richard Marshall has left the club by mutual consent.

Marshall's departure casts further doubt on the future of Ken Sio Credit: SWPIX.COM

“Salford Red Devils would like to thank Richard Marshall for his efforts this season and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

His sacking throws further doubt on whether top try scorer will stay as Marshall said: “We have offered Ken a contract.

“We’ve increased our original offer and I’m hopeful we can keep hold of him but at the same time, he’ll be a hit property in the competition.”

It is also understood there has been no movement on whether Warrington loanee Ellis Robson will stay after impressing.

