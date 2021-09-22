CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl left mortified after she tints her eyebrows but they end up looking humongous

By Katie Storey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

MAINTAINING your eyebrows to keep your brow game strong can be tricky business – especially when dye is involved.

One beauty fan learned the hard way that it’s not always easy to achieve the perfect brow at home, as her DIY tinting job left her with huge dye stains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zzQY_0c4e8nEc00
A girl was left mortified after staining her eyebrows in a DIY tinting job gone wrong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNTja_0c4e8nEc00
The beauty fan was left with humongous patches of dye above her brow

TikTok user @libbyanderson__ was left mortified after attempting to darken her brows with a home kit.

Applying the dye a little too overzealously, she ended up with huge blocks of dark dye across her brows that wouldn’t buge.

Sharing her beauty fail online, Libby could be seen left in shock as she desperately wiped away at the dye to no joy – leaving her brows looking humongous and large strips of dye framing her eyebrows.

“When you accidentally leave the eyebrow dye on too long. Oh no indeed,” she captioned her video, poking fun at herself as she tried to make light of the mishap.

Nearly 100k people viewed her post, with thousands liking the brow fail and some rushing to the comments to offer their advice.

Fellow beauty fans sympathised with Libby as they revealed they too have been in a very similar situation.

“This legit happens every time I do my brows,” commented one person.

Another warned: “Don’t I did this and I wiped it that much with a baby wipe I got friction burns hahahahaha.”

A third shared: “I done (sic) this and managed to get it off just by using micellar water on a cotton pad/bud.”

“Might not be the best for near your eyes but I always use either hand sanitiser or nail varnish remover to take [the] hair dye off my hair line,” suggested one viewer.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

One more offered: “Hair dye removes dye. I do it all the time. Put a bit on cotton wool and rub it honestly.”

“Omg why did you draw them on so big PLSS, but if you wax or pluck the area the dye will fade a bit,” said one shocked viewer.

Another was on hand to offer a helpful tip, as they told Libby: “Put Vaseline around your eyebrow lol!!! Then it won’t stain.”

Maybe make a note of that one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGWcb_0c4e8nEc00
People sympathised with her over the brow fail, insisting the same always happens to them too

Meanwhile, we reveal the epic eyebrow fails will make you think twice about picking up your tweezers – from super-sized to barely there.

Plus, one mortified woman resorts to scrubbing her super-dark eyebrows with a TOOTHBRUSH after falling asleep with brow tint on.

And this woman takes her hair extensions out with her dad’s pliers during lockdown – and is horrified with the end result.

