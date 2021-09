UPS has warned of supply issues in the lead-up to Christmas, due to the knock-on effect of Covid-19 and low global vaccination rates in developing countries.“The logistics industry does not see 2022 as having any less disruption in supply chains than in 2021,” Scott Price, the president of the US multinational shipping company, told AP on Sunday.Transport companies have struggled to contend with demands for deliveries during the pandemic, due to disruptions to the labour force, factory shutdowns and bottlenecks at ports caused by Covid.According to freight-tracking company Freightos, container costs between China and the US have soared to $20,000...

