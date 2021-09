Beat Saber has now topped the monthly PSVR charts on the PlayStation Store for an entire year in Europe, and the US is soon to follow. Beat Games’ enduring hit came in the top spot yet again for the August charts in both the EU and US. For Europe, that makes a straight run from September 2020 through to August 2021 of being at the top; the release of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series managed to temporarily unseat the game in August 2020. The US is only a month behind, as Beat Saber’s been on top there since October 2020.

