Worth County Associate Circuit Court Judge Joel Miller bound a Denver, Missouri man over to the Circuit Court for trial on Monday. Ronald Angle, Sr. was charged in June with Kidnapping and Domestic Assault after his girlfriend alleged Angle had assaulted her at their resident in June. Law enforcement who responded reported the assault resulted in fractures to the victim’s ribs and nose. Following the assault, the victim reportedly was held by Angle for approximately 5 hours.

WORTH COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO