The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of upcoming open-world sequel Far Cry 6 will not feature ray-tracing, the 3D team lead programmer for Ubisoft has revealed. Speaking during an interview with WCCFTech, Stephanie Brenham explained that the feature will be available exclusively on the PC version of Far Cry 6, as the company’s “objective has been to take advantage of new hardware capabilities, optimizing performance targeting 4K and achieving 60 frames-per-second, for instance, all while ensuring new game features, like our dynamic weather system, are supported on all platforms.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO