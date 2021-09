Fed speakers in focus as investors weigh taper announcement in November. XAU/USD rejected at 50% Fibonacci as yields pick up. Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend the bounce from Friday as risk sentiment holds a positive tone into the new week. The Evergrande situation seems to be moving out of sight after China’s liquidity injections, but US yields are picking up again after jumping to a two-month high last Thursday post-FOMC meeting. There is a large number of Fed speeches this week, with Evans, Williams, and Brainard scheduled for today, and investors are likely to be looking for further guidance after last week’s taper signals.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO