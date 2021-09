Amazon is as known for online shopping as it is for pushing boundaries when it comes to privacy. Its Echo smart speaker was the first to ask, what if we put an always-on microphone in people’s homes so they can make shopping lists and play music without using their hands? Its Halo wristband listens to you speak to guess your mood, and the Amazon shopping site knows everything you’ve bought for years.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO