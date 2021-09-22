CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

3818 Fish Pond Ln, Henrico, VA 23060

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhouse in the highly coveted West Broad Village community of Glen Allen welcomes you home. The entrance floor offers an extra suite with attached full bath and walk in closet as well as the laundry room and garage access. The second floor is the main living area with updated LVP flooring, integrated speakers, high ceilings and an abundance of natural light from the three unobstructed sides. The luxurious kitchen is perfect for the home chef or for those who love to entertain. Offering updated stainless steel appliances (w/ gas cooking), cabinets, new granite countertops, backsplash, and recessed lighting this will be the most popular spot in the house. Traveling upstairs the third floor offers two additional bedrooms, including the primary, and 2 full bathrooms. The Primary Bedroom boasts an en-suite bath with double vanity, large walk in closet and an additional loft area; perfect for a home office. The third bedroom also offers an attached full bathroom as well as a walk in closet and LVP flooring. Just minutes from all major retail and restaurants plus ease of access to major highways; this townhome offers it all!

richmond.com

Richmond.com

3062 Montfort Loop, Henrico, VA 23294

Welcome to this lovely newly updated townhome. The entryway has beautiful slate tiles. The kitchen is updated with new cabinetry, countertops, wooden blinds and new appliances! The living room is large with a fireplace with plenty of room to entertain. There are new wooden blinds and beautiful new plank flooring. The living room opens out onto a lovely deck with an enclosed back yard. The upstairs has nice sized rooms with good closet spaces. The primary suite has nice light, good closet, new wooden blinds and an updated bathroom. This is a fully updated beautiful townhome. A must see. This is a great home that is conveniently located in the West End to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and major roads.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3521 Davis Glade Ct, New Kent, VA 23141

Two Years Young and in Perfect Condition. Recently Paved Driveway. Open Floor Plan. Kitchen offers Granite countertops, Island, Subway Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring on the 1st Floor, Gas Fireplace, Rear Deck, Plenty of Storage, Nice Yard, and Great Neighborhood. Convenient to Services - VCU Emergency Facility, Shopping, New Elementary School, and I64. High Speed Internet.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

4610 Butte Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

Steps to the beautiful James River & Huguenot Flat Water! This charming Cape Cod offers 3/4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths with a nice open floor plan. The bright entry foyer with coat closet leads to the generous sized formal dining room. Step through the arch to the vaulted living room with endless natural light that overlooks the beautiful private yard. The white kitchen features granite counters, a breakfast nook and sliding doors that lead to the rear deck and patio area. The first floor primary suite includes full bath & walk in closet. There is an additional bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite ceramic bath. The second level has a separate entrance w/a small kitchenette, a bedroom/office and cozy sitting area. The basement and garage offers ample storage. Original outbuildings, a covered patio, and charming gardens are some of the special features. Incredible location that feels so private yet close to shopping (River Road Shopping Center & Stoney Point) & other conveniences. Originally a poultry farm, the grounds are spectacular and lush with beautiful plantings in the most private, secluded setting. Enjoy living close to the wonderful James!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

809 Fourth Ave Ext, Prince Edward, VA 23901

From the moment you arrive and see this home you are captivated by its majestic beauty. When you ascend the steps to the front door, you feel the anticipation of what you are about to experience. Walk into the foyer & notice the beautiful winding staircase leading to the second floor, the formal living room with wood-burning fireplace, the formal dining room with chandelier, chair rail & crown molding. The large kitchen offers plenty of prep space & an eat-in area for cozy family breakfasts. The family room has a gas fireplace & a view of the spacious backyard through the sliding glass doors that lead to a covered patio. The main bedroom on the first floor has an adjoining bath that is handicap accessible. Up the staircase you will find a second main bedroom with private bath, two additional bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bath. The full basement has a den with fireplace, laundry area, half bath & 2 additional rooms that can be converted to suit. This home is ideal for a large family or anyone who loves to entertain. An oversized garage has stairs that lead to an upper area for storage. This home sets on an 0.84 acre lot in the heart of Farmville. Welcome to your dream home.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9133 Derbyshire Rd Unit#I, Henrico, VA 23229

Affordability in the RIVER RD CORRIDOR.. This one BR one BTH Charming Cozy Condo has hardwood floors and is an upper level unit with rear views of the beautifully maintained yard and neighborhood courtyard-short walk to the pool. The Galley KIT opens up to the large bright and airy LR. Additional features are a generous size bedroom with a large closet-linen closet in hallway with a stackable Washer and dryer. Convenient and desirable location between Parham and Gaskins Roads, the Deerwood Condos are located close to shopping, dining and major RDS.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

16 W Mcclellan St, Henrico, VA 23150

Welcome to Sandston! This adorable cape style home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, featuring 3 bedrooms, with 1.5 baths, cozy sunroom, spacious living room and family room with fireplace, large kitchen, and utility room! Second level is great for a 3rd bedroom, playroom or office! Private backyard is fenced, and you will enjoy cookouts on the patio! Conveniently located minutes from Richmond Airport, Highways, and Downtown Richmond.
SANDSTON, VA
Richmond.com

00 Richmond Hwy, Essex, VA 22560

1.81 acres. Already with electricity, well and septic. There is a trailer on the property that was previously renting for $500/month. Perfect lot for you to bring your builder. Potential investment opportunity! The trailer could be improved on and made into a great cashflow rental investment! Quick access to route 360 to get to the town of Tappahannock, or central garage in King William. Within a few miles of Wind Vineyards! Nearby to Tappahannock-Essex County Airport.
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

4006 Echo Ridge Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Do not miss out on this wonderful 3 bedroom home in a great location. The home has a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, stainless steel appliances in the large kitchen, the family room has a sliding door that opens up to an oversized rear deck for entertaining. The home is on a cul-de-sac and there is a Concrete driveway big enough to hold four cars.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

3211 Kennington Park Rd, King William, VA 23009

Beautifully appointed turn-key Carriage home nestled in the well planned, highly desired Kennington Community! Open concept family room beams with natural light throughout and features vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace! Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar nook, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, pantry, recessed lighting and dining area! FIRST floor Owner's suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. An additional Guest room on the first floor with adjacent full bathroom. Other amazing features include landscaped yard, 2 car attached garage and backs to woods for extreme privacy. Amazing community with fantastic amenities & conveniently located to shopping, dining, major highways and a short drive to the city!
KING WILLIAM, VA
Richmond.com

8412 Oconnor Ct Unit#1, Henrico, VA 23228

This 100% TURN KEY Lower Level, Garden Condominium Home is conveniently located in the West End’s Shannon Green. This unit has tons of natural light which brightens the large family space and highlights the new wooden bar top which is open to the kitchen making it easy to entertain. Quality updates include new stainless steel appliances, new vinyl flooring, new bathroom vanities and fresh paint throughout. The primary bedroom includes a full bath and walk-in closet to maximize space & storage. This highly walkable unit has shopping just one block away!! Ready for a new homeowner to love or for an investor to love to rent!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

2848 Maple Lake Cir, Powhatan, VA 23139

Welcome to Maple Grove a Premiere Powhatan Subdivision~ Chelsea Walk ~ by Evergreen Homecrafters ~ Home is TO BE BUILT~ Customize your home! Home is constructed to Earth Craft House standards for maximum energy efficiency. 1st and 2nd floor suites, Central Powhatan location, 10 mins off Rt. 288 & 15 mins to Westchester offering shopping and dining options. You will find Crown Molding, Shiplap Accents, and trim detailing throughout home. Gourmet eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances w/Gas Cook top, Double Ovens, granite tops, range hood, walk-in pantry, and island. Main 1st level Bedroom w/ large WIC, tiled bath with oversized shower, freestanding tub, & double vanity w/ granite tops. Home offers another 1st floor bedroom & full bath perfect for guests ~ Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, including another Ensuite Bedroom, full hall bath and Large Rec Room. Utility Room with today's busy family lifestyle in mind, offering lockers and storage.Outside, the home features both front and rear covered porches making it perfect for outdoor entertaining. Oversized 2 Car Garage and a private 2 acre Cul-de- sac lot. PHOTOS are of Finished Model ~ SIMILAR FINISHES ONLY~
POWHATAN, VA
Richmond.com

0 Old Shore Road Rd, Nottoway, VA 22432

26.7 beautiful wooded acres to build your dream home on! This land could be cleared enough for a horse maybe even two. Either way with this amount of land to build a home imagine the peace and quiet, sitting on your back porch with a cup of coffee in the morning watching for the wild life that happens by.
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

5630 Beacon Hill Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23112

5630 Beacon Hill Drive is a gorgeous and spacious condo located in the Woodlake Community of Chesterfield County. This 2477 square foot home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, a large open floor plan it includes a living room with a gas fireplace, a formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and pantry. A loft area at the top of the stairway overlooks the family room, while the third bedroom, located in the finished full sunlight basement, has its own living room and half bath as well as direct access to the 1-1/2 car garage. Other amenities include pull down attic storage, a separate utility room with washer and dryer hookups, and a deck with a wooded backdrop that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This home utilizes a gas heat pump and central air conditioning for year round comfort.Stunning indoor & outdoor pools located within a premiere community The Woodlake Swim & Racquet Club hosts a large outdoor pool with diving boards, lap lanes, and a shallow section for children. There are also sand volleyball courts and a gazebo deck area where you can sit, eat, and relax.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

11500 Ridge Rd, Prince George, VA 23860

Looking for a "fixer upper" to which you can add your personal touches? This home is for you. PRICED UNDER ASSESSMENT, and Being sold in "AS IS" condition, it offers plenty of space for those needing it! This split level has a Living Room with gas Fireplace, Formal Dining Room and Eat-in Kitchen on the upper level, ALL APPLIANCES CONVEY!. Hardwood floors throughout the upper level which also includes the Primary Bedroom with 2 closets, and private bath with shower, 2 additional bedrooms and additional bath. Downstairs find a spacious Family Room, one bedroom and a Flex Room which could serve as an office/bedroom. Full bath on lower level. The laundry room has a washer/dryer which conveys. Two car garage , one side has been converted into a heated workshop area. One shed in backyard has electricity and conveys. This one owner home on a half acre corner lot has potential! Schedule an appointment to come see it!
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

6623 Sacagawea St., Caroline, VA 22546

QUICK MOVE IN! The rolling hills and vast tree line that adorn the newly developed swimming pool and clubhouse community of Ladysmith Village are but few of the features that make this an excellent family community. We created the new Sidney w/ that in mind. It is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen that opens over the 7’ bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. To further enhance the “turnkey and live” experience our homes present a state-of-the-art Smart Home ensemble, Window Blinds, and an Irrigation System for their professionally designed landscaping. For car care, storage or hobbies each home has a 2-car garage with remote entry.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

Lot 10 Evergreen Dr, Amelia, VA 23002

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME UNDER WAY! Only Minutes to Chesterfield, this 1900+ SqFt CUSTOM One Level Home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths offers plenty of Family Space and Quality Amenities. The OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN features a Kitchen, Dining Room & Family Room with VAULTED CEILING, RECESSED LIGHTING, GAS FIREPLACE, PATIO DOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and CENTER ISLAND. The Master Bedroom includes A VAULTED CEILING and Private Bath with HIS & HER Closets, Shower Stall and Double sinks. The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms are positioned on the opposite side of the house with Walk-in Closets and a Shared Bath. ENJOY the peace and quiet of this 3 Acre WOODED lot from the 8’ x 30’ MASONRY COVERED FRONT PORCH or 12’ x 16’ WOODEN REAR DECK. This Home is definitely a Country Charmer!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

6880 S James Madison Highway, Buckingham, VA 23936

Tucked in the countryside is this well built home. The home has 8.57 acres for you to roam and search for peace and quiet. Wonder thru the woods to the Willis River and listen to the flow of the water. Sit on the front porch or grill and relax on the back deck with no view of neighbors. Come inside to a great room living, dining and kitchen. The master has a walk-in closet and a full bath on-suite with double sinks. The additional 2 bedrooms and full bath are on the opposite side of home with a hallway entrance. 2nd bath has a linen nook with room to store towels and overflow supplies. Large laundry room offers a pantry, the water heater closet and washer and dryer. Exit to rear deck thru kitchen or the door in the laundry room. Nice winding drive takes you to home that sits off of the highway. There is lots of room to play and live here.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

301 Leatherhead Ct, Henrico, VA 23223

Lovely 2 Bed and Bath townhome with exquisite lawn and garden This beautiful TH is located in the well-established Wynfield subdivision w/attached garage -it features a new roof under a year old, You'll loved the custom drapery(convey) w/replacement windows. custom wood framing and laminate flooring - upgraded patio & storm doors, automatic garage door opener - Also, installed humidifier to moderate the air. Washer & Dryer will convey - 2nd Bedroom mounted TV will convey.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

112 Montezuma Ave, Henrico, VA 23223

Great for Investors and/or First time homebuyers! This adorable Ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, living room with lovely brick fireplace, dining room with hardwood flooring, kitchen with vinyl flooring, Bedroom 3 would be ideal for office/study with hardwood flooring, charming archways, huge backyard that is perfect for outdoor living space and entertaining, storm door, side entry, rear screened porch, central air, ceiling fans, detached garage and sits on a very private street. The potential of this home is endless. Sold as-is; Where-is.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

