3818 Fish Pond Ln, Henrico, VA 23060

From the moment you arrive and see this home you are captivated by its majestic beauty. When you ascend the steps to the front door, you feel the anticipation of what you are about to experience. Walk into the foyer & notice the beautiful winding staircase leading to the second floor, the formal living room with wood-burning fireplace, the formal dining room with chandelier, chair rail & crown molding. The large kitchen offers plenty of prep space & an eat-in area for cozy family breakfasts. The family room has a gas fireplace & a view of the spacious backyard through the sliding glass doors that lead to a covered patio. The main bedroom on the first floor has an adjoining bath that is handicap accessible. Up the staircase you will find a second main bedroom with private bath, two additional bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bath. The full basement has a den with fireplace, laundry area, half bath & 2 additional rooms that can be converted to suit. This home is ideal for a large family or anyone who loves to entertain. An oversized garage has stairs that lead to an upper area for storage. This home sets on an 0.84 acre lot in the heart of Farmville. Welcome to your dream home.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO