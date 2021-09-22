3818 Fish Pond Ln, Henrico, VA 23060
This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhouse in the highly coveted West Broad Village community of Glen Allen welcomes you home. The entrance floor offers an extra suite with attached full bath and walk in closet as well as the laundry room and garage access. The second floor is the main living area with updated LVP flooring, integrated speakers, high ceilings and an abundance of natural light from the three unobstructed sides. The luxurious kitchen is perfect for the home chef or for those who love to entertain. Offering updated stainless steel appliances (w/ gas cooking), cabinets, new granite countertops, backsplash, and recessed lighting this will be the most popular spot in the house. Traveling upstairs the third floor offers two additional bedrooms, including the primary, and 2 full bathrooms. The Primary Bedroom boasts an en-suite bath with double vanity, large walk in closet and an additional loft area; perfect for a home office. The third bedroom also offers an attached full bathroom as well as a walk in closet and LVP flooring. Just minutes from all major retail and restaurants plus ease of access to major highways; this townhome offers it all!richmond.com
