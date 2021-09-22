CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Golf tournament brings in green for cancer support

Elgin Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelay for Life of Elgin took their cancer research fundraising to the green with their first golf tournament benefiting the American Cancer Society on Saturday.The Relay Golf Fest brought many teams of golfers to the ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor for the fundraiser. The Dice Roll Hole brought in an extra $556, and Kelly Koening, who won the putting contest, donated back her winnings to add to the cause, said Krista Marx of Relay for Life of Elgin.The tournament was a great success and the attendees seemed to have a great time, said Ruth Hyatt, who led the organization of ...

www.elgincourier.com

